City has plans for recycling events
The Columbus City Council discussed the intersection of Camp 3 Road Northeast and Kettle River Boulevard Northeast again at its Jan. 22 meeting.
Anoka County had previously evaluated the crash data at that intersection. County officials felt clearing the brush around the road and moving the stop signs was enough to make the intersection safe. Although that has been completed, the council still receives complaints from people about how bad angles and blind spots are.
The council decided it wanted to be proactive in finding a different solution. Councilwoman Shelly Logren wondered what portion the city would have to pay if the road was changed. Councilwoman Janet Hegland wondered if other intersections would become more dangerous if Camp 3 Road Northeast was closed. New City Engineer Kevin Bittner said the staff at Bolton & Menk would look at the area, see what kind of funding was available, and possibly plan a meeting to discuss the city’s concerns with Anoka County.
Other business
Hegland updated the council on the senior center. Its name will be changed to the Columbus Community and Senior Center. She thought the building would be available for the larger public to start using in March. Utility bills are being transferred from the senior club to the city. The senior club is thinking about donating its tables and chairs to the city. Exact details about seniors’ weekly meetings and use of the building during Fall Fest are still being worked out.
The council approved the contract for the new city engineer Kevin Bittner with Bolton & Menk. Mayor Jesse Preiner welcomed Bittner and said the council is looking forward to a long relationship with him. City Attorney Bill Griffith said for three to six months, former engineering firm TKDA plans to finish up city projects that are almost done and hand off the easy-to-transition projects to Bolton & Menk. Bolton & Menk will also handle new projects.
Columbus plans to hold three recycling events in 2020. Hegland recommended the city also have a fix-it clinic. At fix-it clinics, residents can bring in small broken electronics. Experts look at the electronics to see if they can be repaired in order to prevent throwing them away unnecessarily. Public information communications coordinator Jessica Hughes said Anoka County has been sponsoring fix-it clinics for some time at different city halls. City Administrator Elizabeth Mursko said Columbus city staff would explore the possibility of hosting one in Columbus.
The rest of the meeting was closed to consider offers or counteroffers for the purchase of a property for the purpose of extending Zurich Street to the north of Lake Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.