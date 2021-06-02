City receives funding for Wi-Fi problems from Anoka County
The Columbus City Council decided to move forward in solving the acoustics issue inside its council chambers on May 12. During its meeting on April 28, the council discussed whether it should accept a quote for adding acoustic paneling or ask for other quotes from different contractors.
The original quote that City Administrator Elizabeth Mursko received was from EIM for $8,256.75.
Director of Public Works Jim Windingstad reached out to the other two contractors that Busch recommended, and Acoustics Associates responded. Acoustics Associates would be doing the same work but it is not for the same types of panels that EIM would use, as Acoustics Associates makes their own panels. However, Windingstad believes the two types of panels to be similar.
If the other companies were to have higher bids, Windingstad would recommend using EIM, but he admitted that he does not know much about acoustic panels, so he would be taking their word for it. The project would install 56 acoustic panels in the council chambers through EIM’s quote and the similar quote that Acoustics Associates gave.
Council member Shelly Logren discussed the style of the panels and whether this is still the best option. Logren believes a drop ceiling may be a more effective solution in the long run.
“You put this investment into it, and then it’s out of style, or it’s this or whatever, or it gets destroyed,” Logren said. “I don’t understand why we didn’t try to do something with the ceiling.”
Windingstad discussed that there would be more work if they decided to do a drop ceiling in the room, including electrical work for lighting and speakers.
The City Council motioned to have city staff work with the three companies to obtain the lowest possible quote for the project and plan to select an option and be back in the chambers soon.
Other news
Mursko discussed the plans for streaming and recording City Council meetings now that Gov. Tim Walz has announced his plans to reopen the state.
Mursko thinks the council should continue to offer a way to join meetings virtually for those who do not feel comfortable coming to in-person meetings.
There was also talk of recording the meetings through Zoom instead of their mobile cameras that LATV uses. However, the council discussed that they would like to stay with the mobile cameras because of their ability to focus directly on who is talking.
The council, for the time being, will continue to offer access to their meetings virtually.
Council member Janet Hegland shared that the Anoka County Board of Commissioners approved the city’s request to match its funds for the city’s internet problems. The county will match the city’s $300,000 for a total of $600,000 to solve internet issues.
The county will also begin working with other communities to help with this issue, and Anoka County Commissioner Jeff Reinert gave credit to Columbus for bringing the issue forward.
Planning Commission member Barb Bobick reported on the commission’s previous meeting and topics that are of interest.
The commission and council will consider adding a tree board to the park board to deal with vegetation and tree issues, at the recommendation of council member Logren.
The other topic to be considered is having the annual fall fest as a city-led program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.