Wi-Fi survey expected to be mailed to residents soon
The Columbus City Council debated on two types of oil to use in the city’s Hornsby Street paving project during the council meeting on March 24. One type of oil was less expensive, but came with concerns over its projected lifespan.
The council and city engineer Kevin Bittner have been discussing over the last two months what oil they should use for the upcoming Hornsby Street project. Bittner gave his final presentation on the two different oils that could be used for the project after having a lengthy discussion on the topic when the project was first announced at a meeting earlier this year. Bittner had Forest Lake Contracting Inc., to whom the city is expecting to award the bid, create estimates for the project with either oil. The use of the B-Oil would cost the city $1.23 million while the project using the C-Oil would be $1.26 million, a difference of $34,782.40.
The benefits of using the B-Oil, which is used for most projects, would be savings that the city would have upfront. However, it may cost the city money more in the long run.
The downside to using the B-Oil is the work that will have to be done to maintain the road in the coming years. In order to keep the road in good condition, the city will need to saw cracks in the road to allow for an alleviation in pressure. After doing so, the road will eventually need to have more maintenance done to keep it in working condition and prevent it from heaving and having bumps.
The other oil that the city would have the option of using is the C-Oil, which could be less hassle for the city to maintain in the coming years. However, Bittner said the benefit of using C-Oil is not proven.
“The bottom line is that when you analyze cost from a total life expectancy of the pavement, it’s pretty much a wash between one option or the other,” Bittner said. “So if you wish to save $35,000 upfront, I would say let’s go with the alternate bid option.”
Council Member Janet Hegland made a motion to approve the use of the B-Oil. Council Member Rob Busch was in favor of the C-Oil because of his experience with the maintenance required for the B-Oil and how it can affect a road over time, causing it to have bumps and heaves.
“I was going to propose the C-Oil when Janet did it first. I’ll go with whatever we can come to an agreement on, but it’s just in my experience with what I’ve seen,” Busch said. “If you look a few years back, it happened with Forest Lake bridge, where that saw cut. ... They had a huge heave and they had to shut that bridge down.
“I’m in favor of the C-Oil myself, even though it’s a little extra cost; I don’t like the thought of a saw cut every so often. But who knows, it could hold up great.”
The council took a vote and the use of the B-Oil on the project was approved 4-1. Busch was the only vote against.
The council will have a special meeting on March 31 to award the bid after what will be almost three months of finalizing the project.
Wi-Fi survey
The city of Columbus will be sending out an survey on internet speeds via the mail to its residents. In an effort to determine the needs of high-speed internet in the area, the survey will ask residents if they subscribe to high-speed internet and who they use as a provider, and how satisfied they are with their current provider. The survey was approved by the council members during their meeting and is expected to be sent out to residents soon.
