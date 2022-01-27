Road closure caused other intersection congestion
The Columbus City Council discussed the results of the survey that was collected throughout the temporary closure of Camp 3 road between Lake Drive and Kettle River Boulevard at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
“As part of that temporary closure, we were looking to gather data, specifically in regards to how it would affect the users of the roadway system,” said Jerry Auge, Anoka County’s assistant county engineer.
More than 300 community members took the survey, which allowed the county and city to gauge and analyze overall traffic data, and the general public’s opinion related to the inconvenience of the road closure and safety.
The traffic data showed that most drivers use Camp 3 road as their main route during the weeks and weekends to go eastbound toward I-35 for reasons like work or shopping.
“Most of them, they’re going to I-35. … That’s the main route that people are following,” Anoka County design engineer Elizabeth Markose said.
During the closure, drivers still passed through this area to get to I-35, but it pushed them southbound on Kettle River Boulevard to make a left turn onto Lake Drive northbound, which Camp 3 road bypasses.
One of the questions on the survey asked how the Camp 3 closure would affect the drivers’ travels. The top three answers are that it adds time and stress to their drive and makes them feel unsafe.
“I do believe that the three items … really come down to the intersection of Kettle River and Lake Drive because it does add time but potentially the stress of the intersection to make a left-hand turn,” Auge said.
“A comment … about the intersection there, where Kettle River hooks into Lake Drive, each time it snowed now, I’ve seen somebody’s drove right off the road,” council member Rob Busch said about the conditions of this intersection without the Camp 3 closure and increased traffic counts.
The increase of traffic at the Kettle River and Lake Drive intersection, instead of Camp 3, could qualify this area for the implementation of a signal or roundabout, according to Markose and Auge, but it would only occur if the section of Camp 3 road is closed.
The baseline price for constructing a roundabout at Kettle River and Lake Drive would be $1.5 million to $2 million, or a stoplight would cost around $300,000-$400,000, which could be partially funded by the county or grant money.
“The safest thing is to have a roundabout there and close off Camp 3 at some point; the question is how soon?” council member Shelly Logren said, regarding the possible roundabout at Kettle River Boulevard and Lake Drive with the closure of Camp 3 road.
Council members Sue Wagamon and Busch shared similar concerns to use city funds for a permanent road closure and roundabout or stoplight implementation.
“If we are going to close it and make a big change, and there’s funds that are going to be needed, we’re going to have to have a really good reason to do that if we want Columbus to pay,” Wagamon said.
“I personally think it’s a hard sell to go to our residents, when most of them are against it, say, ‘Hey, we’re going to spend $2 million of your money,’” Busch said.
Based on survey results about the road closure, there were 51 negative, 12 neutral and five positive responses by community members, which Busch and Wagamon acknowledged.
If the council decides to not close Camp 3 road and implement a stoplight or roundabout at either intersection, it would have to pay for the entire project because it wouldn’t be deemed essential for traffic conditions.
The City Council members made no formal decisions on what they will do at the Kettle River Boulevard and Lake Drive intersection or the Camp 3 road and Kettle River Boulevard intersection. They asked Auge and his team to draft some documents or possible solutions to increase safety at either intersection.
Discussions concerning the safety of the Camp 3 and Kettle River Boulevard intersection have been happening for about a year, following a car crash that led to the destruction of a transformer.
“This isn’t the deadliest spot in Columbus or Minnesota; it just happens to have drawn our attention to it,” Mayor Jesse Preiner said about the crash.
Over the past five years, there were fewer than 10 car crashes at the Camp 3 road and Kettle River Boulevard intersection. The majority of crashes involved drivers traveling west on Camp 3 and turning north onto Kettle River. Preiner suggested the addition of a flashing stop sign on Camp 3 before reaching Kettle River to mitigate crashes, but the flashing light may not change driver habits.
“Even though it might be flashing, people might still have habits where they might roll through the intersection,” Auge said, adding that most of the people using this intersection know the stop sign exists, and a flashing sign would primarily help people from elsewhere.
The unsafe aspect of the Camp 3 road intersection has, in the past, largely been blamed on the obstruction of sightlines.
Markose said a typical sightline for a road with a 55 mph speed limit should be more than 660 feet, which is not the condition from the Camp 3 stop sign.
“In this case we only have like 300 feet of visibility there with the trees and shrubs,” Markose said.
The property owners at the Camp 3 and Kettle River Boulevard intersection have said they will allow the city to tear down their trees to improve the sightlines.
Anoka County can move the stop sign almost 1 foot closer to Kettle River Boulevard to allow drivers more space to see oncoming traffic, but that is all that can be permitted.
“We’ve done the best we can,” Auge said.
Although some individuals feel unsafe at this intersection, the survey data aligns with the minimal crash reports, because about 68% of survey participants said they experienced safe conditions at Camp 3 and Kettle River. It’s likely that the individuals who reported safe conditions are already cautious drivers.
But around 27% of survey participants reported experiencing an unsafe situation on either Camp 3 road or Kettle River. The individuals, a part of the 27%, who have experienced hazardous driving situations, were adamant about Camp 3 and Kettle River Boulevard being an unsafe intersection.
“Some people have really strong feedback on how bad it is, and … how dangerous it was at some times for them,” Markose said.
The frequency of unsafe conditions could relate to how often drivers may use the intersection; more frequent use may lead to more unsafe experiences. Residents who live at these intersections have told city staff members about the large amount of unsafe encounters they witness.
“It appears that the more times you use the intersection, you might encounter an unsafe encounter,” City Administrator Elizabeth Mursko said.
The council took the data into consideration and plans to have further discussions about this survey and road closure study.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.