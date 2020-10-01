Budget and levy to be set this week
The Columbus City Council members met for a budget workshop prior to the Wednesday night meeting where they discussed their thoughts on the budget and levy for the 2021 year.
The main topic discussed in the workshop was the addition of staff to different departments. This was met with disagreement from Council Member Jeff Duraine, who said there have been too many people hired recently and was concerned about the additional expenses and the tax outcomes that would result.
One department that was requesting additional staffing was public works, said director Jim Windingstad. He was requesting more staff to handle the workload and voiced his concerns about winter plowing.
“Everything here takes time, and with only two or three people, you’re so reactive to everything that you don’t have time to be proactive about anything. And that’s the hard part. ... I know everybody hates to hire employees and all that stuff, but we provide a service,” Windingstad said.
“I’m disappointed that everyone wants to vote for it,” Duraine said. “I can’t do nothing about it except vote no, and that’s what I’m going to do on this levy.”
The council did not vote on the levy yet.
The Columbus City Council members met Tuesday, Sept. 29, for another workshop, after press time, and for its final City Council meeting of this month, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, where they will most likely vote to approve the budget and levy, which is required to be voted on by Sept. 30.
Senior citizen lunch program to begin
The council also approved the acceptance of a charitable donation from the Columbus Senior Citizen Board for the Columbus Community Center.
The group donated 18 tables and 125 chairs to the city of Columbus to continue to make its public facilities available to serve lunches and conduct other programs in support of seniors and others in the community
The 2020 general election judges for the city of Columbus were approved by the Columbus City Council on Sept 23.
