Landscape buffer set for new Loves Travel Center
The Columbus City Council approved the plans for work on the Furman Street project that is expected to begin in early June or late May during its Feb. 24 meeting.
The city planning commission had announced the plans and opening for bids of the project during the second Columbus City Council meeting in January.
The Columbus Planning Commission recommended the bid that came from the North Valley Inc., which was 17% lower than the engineer’s estimate.
The bid for the Furman Street project will now cost the city $86,277.38. The commission had estimated the project to cost $104,112.50.
The council approved the bid unanimously with no discussion.
The council has also moved its special meeting to approve the bid for the Hornsby Street project from April 1 to March 31 due to the special meeting being close to Easter.
While the meeting for awarding the Hornsby Street project was moved, the meeting to hold a public hearing was held on Monday, March 1. The purpose of the meeting was to allow for public comment on the project, which is required when the city plans to use reconstruction bonds for the project.
During the meeting there was no public comment allowing the city to move forward with its plans on the project.
Loves Travel Center update
During the special meeting on March 1 the city council also approved the land sale for the Loves Travel Center.
This was done after Columbus City Attorney Bill Griffith gave an update on the buffer that is required for the Loves Travel Center during the council’s regular meeting on Feb. 24.
During the approval of the plat for the project at the beginning of the year, Council Member Shelly Logren brought up the need for cover on the side of the property that is parallel to Interstate 35.
During the meetings where the plat was discussed, it was agreed they would have a rendering of what the buffer would look like. After having seen the rendering the City Council voted to accept the landscape buffer additions per the agreement that was made when approving the final plat.
Council Member Janet Hegland was a fan of the way that the designs came out in the rendering and believes it will do a good job covering the truck stop from the view of the interstate right next to it.
Recycling
The council also discussed the recycling flyer that will be sent out to residents and includes information on recycling events that the city will hold throughout the year as well as guidance on what can and cannot be recycled.
The flyer details several recycling events that the city will hold throughout the year, including a bicycle collection event, fix-it clinic, and media destruction event that will be new for the city.
Logren had questions about the section of the flyer that informs residents what can and cannot be recycled.
“I know that in my house we aren’t recycling as much because something went out, and I don’t know if it was the city or the actual carrier, but they said ‘If in doubt throw it out,’” Logren said.
The council did not approve the flyer and will bring it back at a later date for discussion.
The council will work to have the flyer be more clear on the issue to avoid confusion among residents and help raise the amount of recycling that the city does.
“I just think if you want it to succeed you got to help people a little more,” Logren said. “I don’t think trying to balance what the haulers want and we want is reasonable to do, ... but the thing is, if you want it to work, you have to give them a little more information.”
The council decided to bring the discussion of the flyer back at a later date before sending it out to residents.
