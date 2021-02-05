Council hears updates from Park Board as well as city engineer
The Columbus City Council voted unanimously to approve the appointment of several city positions during its meeting on Jan. 27.
Among the notable appointments included Council Member Janet Hegland being named the deputy mayor, Sue Wagamon taking over as the official city check signer, Ron Hanegraaf being named the chairman of the planning commission, and Kris King being named the head of the Parks Board.
The council had little discussion before deciding on each appointee and voted unanimously on each appointment.
Parks presentation
King made a presentation on parks for the city and discussed the improvements that the group would like to see made within the city’s parks.
King broke down the long-term and short-term goals that the parks board would like to see accomplished throughout the next few years, which included wanting to clean up the parks, adding new playground and exercise equipment, and improving lighting.
King then asked council to send a survey to residents regarding the city’s parks.
“We would like to ... reach out to the community to see what they’d like,” King said.
The questions that the Park Board would be interested in asking residents would include how people use the parks, what they would like to see done in the parks, and also ranking the importance of the items that the board is looking at.
Hegland shared her opinions on the survey and brought attention to the fact that the city has been talking about sending out a survey to residents to find out what ways they could contact them or send them information in order to stay more up to date.
While Hegland was on board for sending the survey out to residents, she brought up that not many people have signed up for the surveys the city sends out via Survey Monkey, so it may be best for the Park Board to wait until that survey goes out or to send out their survey with the one the city is currently working on sending.
The council voted unanimously to have city staff work with the Park Board in order to create a survey to send out to the public.
Engineer’s report
The council also heard a presentation given by city engineer Kevin Bittner to approve plans, specs and advertise the road work that will be done on Furman and Hornsby Street.
Funds for the Hornsby Street project have already been approved, but some council members still had questions about the materials that they would be using on the projects.
Hegland brought up a point that was discussed years ago during another construction project. The city had to decide whether or not to use a certain type of oil for the pavement due to it being more expensive because of how it responds to the cold.
According to Bittner, the benefit of the oil is that it is more flexible to colder temperatures and could help maintain the road longer. While it has the benefit of being better, the city would have to pay more for the material and Hegland was curious about this.
Bittner discussed possibly having bids include what it would look like with the material and without it.
The council approved the plans and specs and to advertise for the projects in a unanimous vote, and bids for the Hornsby Street project will open on Feb 18.
The plan is for the project to start in late May to early June and end sometime in October.
