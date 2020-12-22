Love’s Travel Plaza
The council did not approve the budget or levy, but it did approve the final plat for the Love’s Travel Plaza that will be constructed in Columbus.
The discussion was brief before the vote, but Council Member Shelly Logren asked again about how the site will look from I-35. Logren had brought up this point in the City Council’s November meeting when council members approved the preliminary plat for the site.
Griffith explained that Love’s will be responsible for meeting the condition that they agreed upon, shielding the parked trucks from the view of the interstate and south side of the plaza.
While Love’s travel site has not released the rendering of what the plaza will look like with the trees or other structures camouflaging the parked trucks, because it was discussed and agreed upon, it is something that must be completed in order for the site to be developed.
“The conditions of approval were pulled from the packet, the documents before they were amended,” Griffith said.
Mursko also added that she had spoken with the representative from Love’s Travel Plaza and he understands what is being required.
The City Council voted on the final plat, development agreement, and easement agreement; they have all been approved after a 4-1 vote for the final plat and development agreement and a unanimous vote for the easement agreement. Duraine was the only vote against the final plat and development agreement.
Griffith closed by saying that they should have the documents for the site finished sometime in January and hopefully a land sale in early February. Griffith also plans to bring this back before the council at a later date.
“Frankly, if the council is interested in bringing this back in a final form, we are happy to walk through it because there’s a lot of conditions and a lot of questions,” Griffith said.
