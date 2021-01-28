Drip, drip, drip.
On a rainy day at Central Junior High School in Forest Lake many years ago, students and teachers saw buckets in their classroom, or were forced to take the steps to the second floor as the hallways would flood with water. While the building may have been broken, it has served the community as an education facility for more than 100 years. Despite the leaky rafters, locker bays that flooded, and a wood floor in the gymnasium that once rotted in 1988, the building now known as the Central Learning Center has given many residents of the Forest Lake area fond memories.
Now, after sitting largely empty for the past three years, the building is set to be demolished and remodeled to be used once more.
Central Junior High
The CLC was first used as a school in 1909 and at one point was the location of Forest Lake High School. It has been remodeled seven times since 1930, including a demolition and remodel that took place in 1980.
Stefanie Morrison-Murphy was part of the last class to complete all three years, grades 7-9, in the building that, at the time, was Central Junior High. The school was far from perfect by the time the Junior High was relocated at the end of the 1999-2000 school year. Morrison-Murphy can remember a time when the first level would flood and she would have to take an alternate route in order to get to Spanish class on time. This, however, was never a big issue for Murphy, as she knew that the building was important.
“Even when I went to school there as a teenager in junior high, I could feel the significance of the building even at that young age. I knew it was a special place,” Morrison-Murphy said. “I remember, even then, feeling very special that I got to be there for all three junior high years.”
Morrison-Murphy and her siblings are even represented in a mural that is in the building. Patti Morrison, Morrison-Murphy’s mother, was once a part of the cooking staff at the building, and when an art teacher was painting the mural, she asked if they could add her children — a request the teacher obliged.
To make sure that she could always remember the mural, Morrison-Murphy was recently able to take photos with her family inside the building and with the mural of her and her siblings at a young age.
Several current staff members of the district spent time working at the building, including Superintendent Steve Massey, who started his career in Forest Lake at Central Junior High as an assistant principal during the last year before the school was moved out of the building in the spring of 2000.
Massey can remember how small the building was and recalls struggling to monitor kids due to the old design that it had.
“The building was extremely packed. It was really, really crowded, shoulder to shoulder and elbow to elbow in transitioning to classes,” Massey said.
The building was shut down in 2000, and after a small remodel project, was transitioned into the CLC.
Central Montessori Elementary
The CLC was home to many different programs for the district, including Central Montessori Elementary.
When Kelly Tschudy-Lafean took over as the principal of Central Montessori Elementary in 2013, she was not aware that the school would be closing in four years due to the district’s budget constraints.
“For almost 25 years I’ve been in administration and it was probably the most heart-wrenching experience to go through,” Tschudy-Lafean said.
Central Montessori was open for 16 years, opening in the fall of 2001 and closed at the end of the 2017-2018 school year. When Tschudy-Lafean got there she saw the school as a place of collaboration and understood its importance in the community. While she knew that the school board had no choice, it was still not easy for her or the community when they had to close the doors.
“I know it wasn’t easy for the people who had to make the decision, including the board,” Tschudy-Lafean said. “I know it was a thoughtful decision — something that took a lot of decision-making among all the stakeholders involved — and I don’t think it was something that anybody wanted, it was just something that needed to happen based on the constraints of the budget.”
The fact the building may have been crumbling by the time that Tschudy-Lafean became the principal didn’t matter to her. The school was significant to the families whose students attended it, and when it shut down Tschudy-Lafean could see the impact that it had on them.
“We had such a strong school community with families who were passionate about alternative options for their kids and just the relationships that we built with one another was unbelievable,” Tschudy-Lafean said.
Tschudy-Lafean recalls the school being a place of celebration and was proud of the work that was done while she was there.
“Montessori was all about celebrations. We celebrated once a month with a school carnival or we had literacy night or math curriculum night,” Tschudy-Lafean said. “The school community loved to celebrate. It was about celebrating the success of their kids in school.”
Massey attests that it was not an easy decision for the board to shut down the school, as it served a purpose in the community. However, due to an outdated referendum that constrained the district’s finances, the district was forced to make budget cuts, and Montessori was one of the cuts that needed to be made.
Memories from the decades
Several residents in the Forest Lake area recalled memories that they had inside the building throughout the years.
Kristin Miller enrolled her children at Central Montessori, and credits the school for being the foundation of who her kids are and remembers loving the atmosphere that the school had.
Mollie Laro would teach Zumba fitness classes in the school’s gym for Forest Lake Community Education and would even dress up for her Halloween classes.
Maureen Raverty Peters’ father made a tool bench from the old gym floor he helped Jerry Wavrin pull up. The floor had flooded by one of the drinking fountains. The workbench even had the basketball lines from the court still on it.
Other area residents are interested in and hoping that the district will auction off certain parts of the school like lockers, desks, bricks, and other parts of the building.
Demolition and remodel
While the district’s decision to demolish the building was made in 2015-16, after looking closer at the building in more recent years and changes within the district’s budget, the plan has changed. Now the district is set to keep a portion of the CLC and remodel it. Approximately one-third of the building will be kept when all is said and done. What is still being demolished includes the three story structure that holds the gym and the north side of the building that was home to Central Montessori. The center structure of the building will remain and be remodeled. The building has sat empty for the past three years, but the plan, once construction is completed, is to have the district’s STEP program move in and use the building. The rent costs for the current location of the STEP program is $156,000 per year. Massey could even see the district moving other programs in once construction is finished.
“I think there is a good cost-saving measure to bring that program into a school, and those ideas began to materialize when we analyzed the building and realized that while much of the building has poor mechanical and structural issues, the center core of the building is still in good shape,” Massey said. “In the long term, having this added space for this program and who knows down the road other programmatic needs, we just felt it was a resource that made sense for us to keep instead of tear down.”
As of press time, the district does not have a date set for when demolition will begin, but it is anticipated to begin this week. The project is set to be completed some time in August.
