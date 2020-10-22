City Council discusses using CARES Act funding for website upgrades
The Columbus City Council discussed using funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Stability Act to revamp the city website during the council’s first meeting of the month on Oct. 14.
There was some discussion about whether or not the city should continue to use its current software that runs the website or if it should switch to a different platform that could do more for the city. City Administrator Elizabeth Mursko discussed the benefits of updating the city website services and what the city would need to pay for the service.
“Right now our website through GovOffice is very inexpensive. It’s about $500 a year. The programming is very basic,” Mursko said. “It’s very limited to what you can do.”
With an upgraded website, the city would be able to access more and do more than with the current website. Mursko also mentioned that the new website would be easier to navigate than the current one.
CARES Act funding would pay for a chunk of the cost for a new website; the city would have to continue to pay for upkeep, which would be more than it is currently paying.
Mursko also discussed the needs the city would have for cloud storage and how currently the city cannot store all of its documents and archives.
The benefit of upgrading storage would allow City Council members and city workers to access information from home. It would also allow the residents of Columbus easier access to documents or information they need from the city.
The council members voted to approve funding for the new website, but they will make a final decision on whether or not they will actually use the funds for a new website at a later date. The reason they voted during the meeting was to allow them the ability to use the funds as the council has to make its decision on CARES Act funding by Nov. 15.
Besides the upgrades to the website, council members also discussed changing the way they currently hold their council meetings.
As of right now, the meetings are held over the phone while council members, who can be, are present in the council chambers.
The plan is to switch into a video meeting style instead of over the phone like they have been doing since the coronavirus shutdown.
Upcoming events
In the meeting, the council members also discussed several dates that will be set for different events, such as the annual Truth and Taxation meeting.
The Truth and Taxation meeting is set to be held on Dec. 9. There is still discussion about whether or not they will have the meeting in person, digitally, or some type of hybrid model. When Mursko asked the council members, they had said that they will decide based on the current state of things in December but they are planning for the meeting to be done in a hybrid model.
They also approved the 170th Neighborhood meeting date for Nov. 16.
The City Council will meet next on Oct. 28.
