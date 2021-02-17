Utility billing being folded in-house
The paving of Fifth Avenue between Lake Street and Southwest Centennial Drive will likely happen this year after a stall last year.
On Jan. 25, the Forest Lake City Council approved a change to the gravel road assessment policy, which outlines a change of a commercial business district to call for a 20% match by the local property owners and an 80% contribution of the city to pave gravel roads within the district. Fifth Avenue is a part of that district. Concerns listed by Council Members Kathy Bystrom and Hanna Valento included the implications for future construction.
“Contrary to what some people think I believe, I’m not opposed to this at all. My concern lies in: Is this reduction to 20% going to be consistent from this point forward, and if it is, shouldn’t we be considering a similar reduction in the construction of industrial bituminous surface streets, as well? ... Changing the percentage here is a slippery slope; it feels it’s not the place to be doing this. I have long-term concerns about that,” Bystrom said.
Valento echoed those concerns.
City Administrator Patrick Casey said that the change in the policy is specifically for the newly created commercial business district, which the city has not had in the past, and said in that district, there are only two gravel roads that would need to be considered. Casey said that any new construction would have to be assessed otherwise and wouldn’t necessarily be under the current proposed city contribution.
Mayor Mara Bain agreed with Bystrom regarding the possible impacts for the future, but said she felt that since the roads in the district are existing infrastructure, helping pave the roads should be the city’s priority.
“I start with the foundation that for existing infrastructure, that should be the city’s responsibility. ... It recognizes we’re a growing community and we aren’t going to get the growth we want or developers we want if we’re limited by our capacity to grow from a city. When you’re talking about new, that’s 100% part of the development. As it relates to our gravel roads, our areas of the city where it’s just been skipped, it should’ve been done 20 years ago. And I’d say there are other commercial areas today where there are gravel roads that should not be. That should be part of our 20-year plan. … But I also agree that it is a slippery slope and we have to be careful that we are committing to what we can financially commit to,” Bain said.
“I don’t want to bog this down,” Bystrom said. “I mean, I’m in 100% agreement that it should get done. ...I think we’re headed to the same destination. I just would like to see a different path to that destination.”
The vote was approved 4-1, with Valento being the sole no vote. Part of the rush on the issue is that grant applications were coming due, and without this change to the policy, the Fifth Avenue project would be delayed again.
Utility billing being folded in-house
The city made moves during its Feb. 8 meeting to fold utility billing and management into the city staff responsibilities instead of contracting the work out, as city residents complain of billing issues and the city staff has not been satisfied with the contractor’s work.
“This is year five for me [on the council], and this has been a problem long before my time on the council,” Bain said.
The position was initially planned for the 2021 budget as a clerical position, but City Administrator Patrick Casey and Finance Director Sandra Salin said after further evaluation, they believe the position now needs to be an accountant position.
“With the first evaluation, we looked at a lesser position because it was something that was more cost-effective, maybe, but it wasn’t going to give us the biggest bang for our buck, and [a person in that position] was not going to create that effective system we’re looking for,” Casey said.
The position will be paid half from the general fund, and half from the enterprise fund. Casey said he hopes the new hire will be able to begin to switch utility billing to in-house this fall, and said the new program allows for residents to offer electronic billing, payments, or change the frequency of billing to possibly a bimonthly billing.
“It’s best we take this responsibility back and run this in-house,” he said, adding that the new metering systems can be read more efficiently and should cut down a vast number of mistakes in billing currently happening.
“It’s something I’m really happy to see happen, because this has been a problem. ... It’s getting worse. I couldn’t be happier with the idea it’s going to be in-house,” said Council Member Sam Husnik.
Other business
A zoning map amendment will address an issue that will now allow a new multi-family housing project at 2252 Everton Ave., at the recommendation of the planning commission. Mark Lambert of Summit Management, a developer, is working with the planning commission to address concerns as the multi-family housing project moves through the city’s planning stages.
“What’s most important is that it makes this property consistent with the long-range future land use plan, for this property to be high-density-residential land use. It’s a bit of housekeeping,” said city zoning administrator Donovan Hart. The project still has further hurdles to jump through. Some residents brought their concerns during a planning commission meeting regarding traffic volume, which Hart said was being included in a current redesign of Everton and 19th Avenue.
The city is also looking to enforce the no full-size vehicle access to the lake on 763 Woodland Dr., as only pedestrian traffic and ATV traffic is allowed.
“The problem is the trucks trying to go on and off. It’s been a frequent mess,” Bain said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.