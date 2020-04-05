A sense of service survives
So it is clear these are unusual times: Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 are forcing churches to tell parishioners to stay home.
“When I went to seminary, there wasn’t a class titled, ‘How to lead a congregation during a pandemic,’ ” said John Klawiter, senior pastor of Faith Lutheran Church in Forest Lake. “But we are praying, and we are discerning the best ways to minister to our congregation as best as we can.”
Churches around the area are still wrestling with those concerns. How do we share communion? Should we even meet? How do we minister to our congregations? And how do we serve our communities?
“It’s been a sudden change. It changes so fast,” said Dave Ostercamp, lead pastor at Linwood Covenant Church in Wyoming. “Not gathering in church doesn’t mean we’re scared and fearful – we’re just trying to be responsible. It’s our way to love, by protecting the most vulnerable. We can get behind that as a church.”
Churches are still dealing with a variety of issues in three areas: Their services on Sundays and, since it is Lent, on Wednesdays; their service to their members; and their service to the community at large.
Church services are changing
When Faith Lutheran closed its service on Sunday, March 22, Russ Johnson came anyhow.
“I didn’t get the message,” he admitted. “But I stayed for the service – and it was very strange. There were about a dozen people there, and we all stayed away from one another.”
That was just one of many changes to a “normal” service at Faith. Offering communion is out of the question and the traditional greeting known as the “passing of the peace” is not prudent. For Klawiter, one of the hardest things is missing the spontaneity and laughter of the children’s moment.
“I’m so glad we did this ‘Word on the Street’ series [of children’s messages] for Lent, because that gives everyone a chance to see something else besides me talking to imaginary kids,” Klawiter said. “I miss having the kids at the service, and that children’s moment provides some energy to the service. But I remind people that this energy is still out there.”
Faith Lutheran was already well-positioned to offer online services thanks to moves the church made in 2017. Faith began streaming services around Christmas that year, and it provides audio of its Sunday 9 a.m. service on 95.9 FM.
Further, the church has a virtual television control booth in the back of the nave, and that is where Daniel Diemer, Ted Lautzenheiser, Scott Erickson and Greg Getchell control the cameras, microphones and the slides that show readings, music and other service elements.
Klawiter said one change he has made since the services were closed has been to focus on providing a worship service for television.
“I try to make more eye contact with the camera, for those who are watching at home,” he explained. “But knowing that we aren’t alone – there are a lot of people participating in the service from home – brings a lot of comfort and assurance. We realized we were in all this together.”
Klawiter said the viewership of the online services before the pandemic was roughly 30-40 unique devices. Since the pandemic began, that number has climbed to roughly 400 unique devices, including one that allowed Johnson to watch the online service.
It was okay, he said, but it was not the same of joining the rest of the Faith congregation for a service.
“There’s a ‘feel,’ a sense of being there that you lose when you watch a service online,” Johnson said. “I like hearing Pastor John’s messages, but I can’t wait until we all can come back for a service.”
Churches still serve their members
Jim Redfield has become a pro with connecting to online meetings, having taken part in five last week alone.
One of those meetings was with a group called “Old Guys,” a Bible study offered by Faith Lutheran. Redfield and several other church members regularly met at Keys Café & Bakery in Forest Lake every Tuesday morning until the COVID-19 outbreak, which forced them to meet online for the first time.
“I think it went well,” Redfield said of that virtual meeting. “I don’t think we interrupted one another any more than we normally do.”
In the same way church services have given way to streaming worship, small group meetings that are a staple for churches have been replaced by virtual meetings using different remote conferencing services.
“We have a lot of avenues to reach our community online,” Ostercamp said. “We’re figuring it out on the fly. It’s not that hard to do, thankfully. We’re committed to providing hope and inspiration and peace and good messages online. We do a lot through Facebook, including finding good resources and letting people know through Facebook and email.”
One area where churches are struggling to serve their members is an obvious one: COVID-19 has led to quarantines for older members, and assisted-living centers have forbidden non-essential visitors.
“That limits our ability to see people,” Klawiter said. “One of the things I suggested for kids watching our worship was for them to make cards and send them to assisted living facilities in the area. It would be a way to connect people better. As for people in their own homes, we’ve been trying to make more phone calls, trying to connect with people in that way.”
Ostercamp also stressed the need to make sure connections remain strong.
“We have one person that has preexisting conditions and is older, so [recently our staff] went there and stood at the door,” he said. “We told them, ‘We just want to come and check in and say hi.’ I think there’ll be more of that. But at the same point, if someone is very ill, [it is unwise] to sit with them physically. ... There are lots of ways to check in with people besides in person, but I’m trying to determine when I would need to be physically in their room.”
So churches have focused on online meetings, even for “Old Guys” who are willing to see friends on a computer screen for safety’s sake.
“It is good to see everyone on our computer, but I think it is better to see them in person,” Redfield said. “And online we don’t have any cinnamon rolls like we do at Keys.”
Churches serving the community
Linwood Covenant Church has partnered to create a web site during this crisis devoted specifically to help those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
The site, created with Linwood Township, the Linwood Fire Department, Linwood Country Story and Sunnyside Lutheran Church, offers resources and assistance, such as running errands and picking up groceries for the elderly or those battling illness, as well as providing child care for health care workers.
Ostercamp said the church is trying to partner people who have free time to assist those who need help in this new environment.
“We’re organizing teens and college students that suddenly are home to do free childcare, especially for health care workers, or those who need to make a living and need to report to work,” he said. “Our younger people can service [others] in those ways. We’re figuring out ways that our community continues to have meals and food.”
To that end, Linwood Covenant Church still sponsors a food shelf with Second Harvest that will allow needy families to shop for food once every 14 days.
Ostercamp said he would encourage people to not be hesitant to contact a church and ask for help.
“In our culture, asking for help is really hard,” he said. “Our strength has often been to do what it takes to get things done, but in this circumstance our strength can be a weakness. Sometimes it’s hard to admit we are in that ‘vulnerable’ category. And it’s humbling. But if we all let each other help each other we can get through this.”
Ostercamp said that “help” does not even need to be giving to others.
“There’s a lot of ways to be wise and responsible,” he said. “And one is to use that internal check to not let panic and anxiety control your life. I think some of that can go to not hoarding resources and supplies, but having trust that God will provide, or He will provide through your neighbors and friends.”
In short, the ways area churches are dealing with the COVID-19 crisis are an almost perfect metaphor for this Lenten season, a season meant for reflection and preparation for Easter.
“One of the members of Faith emailed me and said, ‘Being a part of Faith is more than just this building – we’re a community,’” Klawiter said. “As Easter people, we will rise again.”
The livestream of the Faith Lutheran Church services can be found at player.cloud.wowza.com/hosted/w1vgpsbr/player.html.
Linwood Covenant Church’s COVID-19 web site is linwoodcovidhelp.org.
