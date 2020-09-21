The Washington County Historic Courthouse is now accepting vendor applications for their 28th annual “Christmas at the Courthouse” event on Nov. 20 and 21. The deadline for applications is Oct. 1.
An event plan has been created to address safety concerns from COVID-19. Some changes include extending the hours of the Holiday Bazaar from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, instead of the traditional gala fundraiser that has been held in years past, in addition to creating more vendor space.
All proceeds from the event will go to the Historic Courthouse. For more information about the 28th annual Christmas Courthouse event visit co.washington.mn.us and search “events.”
