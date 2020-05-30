Relay for Life

The American Cancer Chisago County Relay for Life event has been tentatively scheduled to run on Saturday, Aug. 1.

The event will begin at the Gateway North Mall, formerly known as the Tanger Mall, at 38500 Tanger Drive in North Branch.

The event runs from 4 to 10 p.m., with the schedule dependent on public health guidelines in place at that time.

Donations are welcome at www.relayforlife.org/chisagomn. For more information, contact Jill Behnke at 651-329-3105.

