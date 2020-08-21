The Chisago County Board of Commissioners set in motion a means for businesses around the county to receive aid to cover losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as part of its meeting held Wednesday, Aug. 5.
On June 25, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz released $841 million in funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, better known as the CARES Act, to counties and cities around Minnesota.
Chisago County received $6,786,091 of that aid, which can be used to support services, grants to small businesses, hospitals, or individuals impacted by the pandemic. Federal law limits the use of these funds for necessary expenditures incurred due to the pandemic between March 1 and Dec. 1 of this year.
Earlier this year, the commissioners created the COVID-19 Response Committee to deal with the county’s use of these funds. To aid businesses around the county, that committee created the Small Business Relief Grant program, and the commissioners reviewed the final draft of that proposal at the Aug. 5 meeting.
The proposal originally was targeted to distribute $1 million to help aid businesses affected by the pandemic, but Commissioner Chris DuBose worried that amount would not be enough.
“I know we have about $750,000 that are undesignated [funds], so I would like to designate $1.4 million to this program,” he said.
DuBose’s original motion also included a request that cities around the county contribute 20% of their funds to the program. But Nancy Hoffman, executive director of Chisago County’s Housing & Redevelopment Authority and Economic Development Authority, counseled against that.
“We have been talking to the cities about this, and there are three or four cities that want to put 30% into this project,” she said. “There is one city that wants to do this themselves.”
Commissioner George McMahon added: “Then I think we should give Ms. Hoffman and her staff the flexibility to negotiate what each city can contribute to it. I don’t want to put a number on this, because a city may give more.”
DuBose amended the motion to remove the requested percentage for cities. But the motion that the program would distribute $1.4 million of county funds remained, even after discussion that the fund total for businesses likely would be greater because of the contributions of the cities.
One adjustment to the document was an eligibility element allowing for-profit businesses to apply. Those businesses must show a gross revenue reduction of at least 25% attributable to the pandemic.
“In the application we ask for [profit and loss] statements for the second quarter of 2019 and 2020,” Hoffman said. “The concern was that, for business that started after the second quarter of 2019, they can show a [profit and loss] statement from a different time period so they can show they lost 25% of their revenue.”
Commissioner Ben Montzka asked about the eligibility guideline that said applicants must be registered with the Minnesota Secretary of State or other licensing authorities.
“There are some businesses that are not licensed at all but I think need to be included,” he said. “For example, if a seamstress has a business, we need to have something that gives that business the flexibility to apply.
“My concern is that we won’t be able to give this money out to everyone in our community that needs it. I want to distribute as much [of this money] as possible to those who have a valid business.”
DuBose suggested adding the phrase “if applicable,” which was approved by consensus.
These funds may be used to pay business expenses such as personal protective equipment, lease or mortgage payments, utilities, phones and internet, and insurance. Payment of property taxes, municipal utilities, payroll and personal use are not eligible.
“We had talked about whether payroll should be an eligible use, and I’ve done some research on that,” Hoffman said. “Some counties have that in, and some don’t, because the guidelines say the funds are for ‘interrupted business costs.’ When I looked that up under insurance, it considers those costs to be ongoing costs, and when you’re closed, you’re not paying employees.”
The motion passed unanimously, and the application process began on Monday, Aug. 10.
Phase 1 of the application process is strictly for businesses that were required to close by order of the governor, including restaurants and bars, salons and barber shops, gyms and fitness centers, bowling alleys and recreational facilities, and non-essential businesses. Those businesses were able to apply for grants starting Monday, Aug. 10.
Phase 2, which opens the grant application process for other businesses around the county, begins on Monday, Aug. 31.
Grant applications will be accepted through Sept. 21, or until the funds are exhausted, whichever comes first.
Applications for Chisago County businesses can be found online at chisagocounty.org or at the Chisago County HRA-EDA office, which is located at 38871 Seventh Ave.
