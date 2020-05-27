The Chisago Age Well Coalition and the AARP Fraud Watch Network will present a free 90-minute online program on Tuesday, June 2, at 1:30 p.m. The program will teach participants how how to protect themselves and others from being scammed.
The featured speaker is Jay Haapala, associate director of Community Engagement for AARP Minnesota. He leads the state’s Fraud Watch Network to educate consumers about fraud, scams and identity theft.
Haapala and AARP fraud fighter volunteers have met with hundreds of community groups, law enforcement officials and fraud investigators, learning how people are being targeted in Minnesota.
Haapala will cover topics that include:
• New coronavirus scams
• How old scams have new power
• Focus on consumer protections that eliminate liability for financial loss
• The importance of sharing trustworthy information
The event is open to the public with a registration deadline of Monday, June 1. Potential participants may register by calling 651-674-1025 or going online to nbaceonline.org. Online registratrants should scroll to Senior Options to find the June 2 event.
After registering, an email confirmation will be sent followed by a second message with the link to the event.
For further questions, contact Natalie Matthewson at natalie.matthewson@cmcoa.org or by phone at 320-227-1658.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.