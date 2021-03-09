Joe and Anthony Russo, the tag-team director brothers who worked together on some of the biggest Marvel movies, such as “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” have teamed up once more with Tom Holland, who stepped into the spotlight after he was cast as Spider-Man.
While Holland’s portrayal of Spider-Man was not his first role in a major movie, it is the role most identify him with. In “Cherry,” however, Holland has found a way to break away from the classic dorky Peter Parker that he plays and portray a real and dark character that seems far from his normal roles.
“Cherry” is based on a semi-autobiographical novel that was written by Nico Walker. Walker, an ex-Marine, served as a medic in the Iraq War, returned after his service and suffered from PTSD.
The movie is broken into five parts and examines how Cherry experiences the major parts of his life. This was interesting right off the bat, as it feels like a novel in the way they introduce each section of the film, and part after part I found myself hoping that things would turn around instead of heading down the path they found.
The main story, after the prologue, which introduces Cherry as a bank robber, opens with Cherry making eye contact with a girl that he has a class with. While he is currently in a relationship, he quickly leaves his current girlfriend for the girl from class, Emily (Ciara Bravo).
Emily and Cherry start a relationship very quickly and just as quickly as it begins it ends when Emily makes the brash decision to move to Montreal, from Cleveland, for school, and the two split up. Sad and not knowing what to do with his life, Cherry goes to a military recruiting office where he signs up to join the Army.
Despite breaking up, Emily returns to Cherry and tells him that she loves him and lied about going to Montreal. The two decide that before Cherry gets deployed the two will get married and stay together through everything.
From this point in the story, the action really picks up as you see Cherry go through basic training and get shipped overseas.
This movie was hard to finish — but not because it was written badly or because the film style was different from a classic movie. The reason it was hard to finish was because of how realistic everything felt in the back half of the movie.
As Cherry gets back from the war and struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder, he turns to drugs after not being able to handle the things that he sees when he closes his eyes.
In “Cherry” the Russo brothers do a fantastic job of telling the story through more than just the script. As the film goes on, the switch from widescreen to a tighter aspect ratio as well as the use of colors help show where Cherry’s mental health is at as he goes through challenges, like dropping out of school and going through basic training.
Another unconventional film style that the Russo brothers used was making colors more vibrant or dull depending on what was happening in the story. One way this is seen is before and after Cherry gets back from the war and starts to abuse narcotics.
Another way that Cherry’s mental stability is shown is the way that the narration is used. When he is not abusing opioids he is more vocal and shares more of what is going through his mind but after the war, the narration is used far less.
Overall, I highly recommend the movie for those who are of the appropriate age. This isn’t a film that is going to make you feel all good inside, but it will make you think about the hardships that veterans deal with and what can happen when things spiral out of control in their lives.
The one negative to this is I do not think I’ll be able to watch the Spider-Man movies without thinking of Tom Holland robbing banks, but I am happy that he can do more than just play the dorky teenager.
This movie is rated R and for obvious reasons, as they show very gruesome images of both war and drug use throughout the film.
Apple TV+ is a newer subscription service that launched in November 2019, and while they have been slowed down with the amount of content they can release with the pandemic, “Cherry” is a film that is worth subscribing for if you have the stomach to handle the graphic elements of the movie.
