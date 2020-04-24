For many of us, we are doing ministry activities in ways we never imagined.
Despite an empty sanctuary, I’m witnessing an engaged and invigorated ministry field. People are participating in new and exciting ways.
Clergy are relying on technology to communicate in this new paradigm. We miss seeing our people. We miss the visits, the coffee, your homemade cookies, and the chance to look into your eyes while giving you Holy Communion.
But we also want you to be alive.
We hear the stories of pastors who take unnecessary risks that expose their people and keep worshiping or gathering in person.
Those stories are frequently ending in tragedy.
I take my responsibility as a leader in the church and community seriously. We will take every precaution in the future. These conversations are already happening at Faith Lutheran. We aren’t going to rush back to gathering and we will be as prepared as possible for that transition when it is wise to do so. That much is certain.
But we clergy are also humans and this pandemic is affecting us.
Technology has helped—it helps us to see you and remain connected. It gives us hope!
Technology also allows us to see you vent, air out your opinions, and share (mostly) helpful insights.
Many of my friends are pastors or deacons. We share our celebrations (hurray, Easter!!) and let out our frustrations (stress from finances, kids, working remotely).
We aren’t that much different from you. We check in with each other frequently.
One friend wrote that this time has been like the ministry sabbatical he never had: it’s given him time to be at home and to slow down to a pace that was much needed. In ministry, it often can feel like we’re always on call and never fully unplugged.
Another friend invited me to join a Facebook group for clergy dads. We laugh, we cry, we vent. It’s what my soul needed.
On Sunday, I shared a video of filming my kids at home. I tried to record a story for the kids in the congregation. Unfortunately, my own kids were more fascinated with the camera than about Jesus appearing after the resurrection. It was an epic fail for what I intended—but, to the congregation, it showed the reality we are all facing. At the very least, it brought a chuckle to see my kids hamming it up and sticking out their tongues.
I pray for you. Faith is praying for you: the community. The local businesses that are shut down or at a standstill. Everyone out of work. We pray for our frontline workers: the medical professionals, the food service industry, grocery workers, the volunteers making masks, the media—especially at the Forest Lake Times, that keep us informed.
The clergy thank you for all that you do. We thank you for your prayers for us as well.
Pastor John Klawiter is the senior pastor of Faith Lutheran Church
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.