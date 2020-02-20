Boys Nordic team takes state title on tiebreaker
In volleyball and tennis, a game (and thus a championship) must be won by at least 2 points. In sports like football or basketball, a championship can be won by 1 point, and in soccer or hockey, a 1-point championship margin is especially common. Nordic skiing allows for an even narrower margin. On the snow, a championship can actually won by zero points, which is what the Forest Lake boys team did in winning the seventh state title in program history at the championship meet in Biwabik on Feb. 14.
Fighting for the top spot among the 16 teams that qualified to compete for the title, Forest Lake and Minneapolis Southwest both ended the two-race competition on 401 points before the Rangers were awarded first place on the tiebreaker, the combined finishing time of each team’s four scoring competitors.
“Once the race wrapped up, I was thinking we were probably sitting in second,” head coach Ryan Wright said, a sentiment echoed by athletes and parents in the time between the end of the race and the awards ceremony. “Everybody thought that. I just kept telling them that they left it all out there and that’s all that can be asked.”
The girls team was also in strong form, tying a program high by finishing as the state runner-up with 396 points, trailing only St. Paul Highland Park (408).
Delayed gratification
The 2020 running of the state meet was marked by a number of delays. With frigid wind chills forecasted for the original event date of Feb. 13, organizers decided last week to push the meet back by one day. An altered procedure was then used for the morning freestyle races, in which individuals are sent onto the course at intervals to wage a personal race against the clock. Instead of sending one racer out every 15 seconds, competitors were instead released in pairs. Coaches and athletes seemed to be in agreement that, while not ideal, these alterations were not too off-putting. A snafu with the timing system forced organizers to scramble to correct the freestyle results, however, pushing the start of the afternoon classic races back by an hour, and this change provided more of a challenge.
“They just had to focus on what they could control,” Wright said. “The curveballs throughout the day with the delays were difficult; we had skiers already warming up and we had game plans and timeframes set, then they get left with the unknown.”
The experiment cannot be run to determine how the race might have played out under “normal” circumstances, but given the various difficulties each skier faced, the Rangers rose to the occasion.
The Ranger boys and girls programs are noted for the many sets of siblings that have passed through over the years, so it was only appropriate that a pair of brothers led the boys’ title charge.
Sophomore Noah Erickson stood in 11th place after the morning race before working up to sixth place in the field of 158 by the end of the afternoon pursuit, finishing with a combined time of 29 minutes, 5.1 seconds. That result earned Erickson a spot on the individual medal stand (top 10) and an all-state award (top 25). Senior Ethan Erickson moved up from 15th after the skate to 11th overall (29:21.6), placing him on the all-state team for the third time in his career.
Classic skiing is Noah’s strength, so the state race format, which reverses the classic-skate order used at the section meet, suited him.
“I just tried to get the best time I could for skate,” Noah said. “I’m stronger at classic, so it’s nice for me to get to finish with that.”
“I was a little disappointed with my skate, so I went into the classic with a more focused mindset,” Ethan said
Ethan’s classic performance was the fourth-fastest in the entire field. The two brothers have waged a friendly competition through the 2019-20 season.
“Most of the year, [Ethan] was pulling ahead,” Noah said. “I’d start out 15 seconds ahead [after a classic opener] and then he’d leave me behind [in an afternoon skate].”
Senior Nick Parent added to the team’s all-state haul in 21st place (30:09.1). The final scoring finisher was junior Jonathan Hudrlik (27th, 30:29.6). Also in the race were junior Drew Sampson (38th, 31:00.5), sophomore Ethan Hebert (53rd, 31:30.6) and senior Isaiah Zak (68th, 31:48.1).
The individual championship was won by Mounds Park Academy senior Henry Snider, who held off Robbinsdale Armstrong junior Roger Anderson in a furious sprint, 28:24.2 to 28:24.8. Although it was a close call, the individual title-winner was, of course, clear to observers as soon as the leaders came through. Once skiers started to come through the home straight in packs, however, the results of the team title were anyone’s guess. With plenty of athletes placed near the front, Forest Lake was obviously in contention, but Minneapolis Southwest was also prominent – exactly as prominent, as it would later turn out, with a tightly bunched scoring quartet of Jacob Rochell-Share (13th, 29:40.8), Victor Sparks (14th, 29:40.9), Charlie Grabow (16th, 29:46.9) and Stas Bednarski (19th, 30:04.4).
Team points were awarded starting with 112 for the fastest finisher, 111 for the next-fastest, etc. Skiers who qualified for state via individual berths were ignored in the team scoring. Forest Lake’s top four placements were worth 108, 104, 97 and 92, while Southwest’s were worth 102, 101, 100 and 98 – sets of numbers that both add up to the same total.
The final result was so close that the two teams went into the awards ceremonies uncertain as to which would take home the championship, and had to endure the two individual medal ceremonies, the girls team ceremony and most of the boys team ceremony before finding out.
With all other placing teams having been announced, the emcee finally called up Minneapolis Southwest to receive the second-place trophy, though the tail end of that invitation was drowned out by the raucous shouts and celebrations of the Forest Lake contingent, who had learned of their championship by process of elimination.
“We had no idea that we had won,” Ethan said. “When I heard ‘Southwest,’ I didn’t know what to do other than jump around and go crazy. I didn’t know what to think. It was incredible, one of the best feelings ever to know that you’re on top.”
After tying on points, the Rangers had won the top-four combined-time tiebreaker 1:59:05.4 to 1:59:13.0, a difference of just 7.6 seconds.
“I have a hard time wrapping my mind around that; it was super close,” Ethan said.
The tied points result meant that any one of the top four Southwest skiers could have stolen the title simply by passing one more competitor, from any qualified team, on the way to the finish line. Failing that, any combination of the four Southwest scorers could have come to the line faster than they did by an average improvement of less than two seconds per skier. Such was the margin by which the trophy to the Rangers rather than the Lakers.
“To come down to a tie like that, it required a complete team effort to win,” Wright said. “It’s not any one individual; we win or lose as a team.”
Parent paces girls
Another family name that stands out in the Nordic teams’ sibling tradition is that of Parent. Jenna Parent (class of 2018) was a multiple-time top 10 state finisher, and Nick Parent has been a recent leader on the boys team. Those elder siblings must give up bragging rights, at least in the category of highest individual state finish, to freshman Jordan Parent, who came to the line in third place in the girls race with a total time of 33:23.9.
“We all get competitive from time to time,” Jordan said.
Only St. Paul Highland Park’s Molly Moening (32:16.1) and Stillwater’s Libby Tuttle (33:08.5) finished faster in the field of 160.
Parent relied on months of training to work past the various delays during the meet and produce the best race of her young career so far.
“It feels kind of unreal,” Jordan said. “I didn’t think [top three] would happen, at least not this year. I worked really hard during the summer, and during the winter I focused on technique and intervals.”
Joining her on the medal stand, and in earning all-state honors, was junior Amelea Hauer (eighth, 34:37.5).
“This is one of the best moments of my life and it was great to be able to share it with the team,” Hauer said. “Overall, an exceptional day.”
Whether or not she gained a new nickname after the emcee introduced the eighth-place finisher as “Annika Hauer,” the Ranger junior certainly garnered the third all-state listing of her career. Parent and Hauer returned to the awards stand later with their teammates and coaches to be touted as the state’s runner-up team, tying a girls program best set by the 2018 team that featured some of the same contributors as this year’s squad. Also on the stage were junior Annabelle Stang (26th, 36:24.6), sophomore Ella Niznik (48th, 37:03.9), freshman Evelyn Hudrlik (55th, 37:26.3), eighth-grader Chloe Erickson (72nd, 38:08.4) and junior Natalie Runquist (82nd, 38:37.3).
Gunning for 2021
The boys’ state title is the seventh in the storied history of the Ranger program, following wins in 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2014 and 2015. Wright, a Forest Lake alumnus, recalled watching his varsity teammates capture the 2006 title before rising to become a key contributor to the 2008 and 2009 titles – and now in his first year as the team’s head coach, he has another championship to his name. Similarly, Ethan Erickson remembered taking inspiration from former Ranger skiers like Leo Hipp and Quinn Duffy, leaders of the 2014 and 2015 title-winning squads.
“Starting in seventh-grade with those guys who won state championships, they had a big influence on how I want to ski and where I want to be,” he said.
As one of three seniors on the boys team, Ethan now looks forward to skiing in college, with St. Scholastica being his most likely destination at the moment. Nick Parent and Zak also depart, but if there’s one thing that can be counted on in the Forest Lake program, it is that there will always be plenty of new talent coming up to fill in the gaps. That the team’s prior titles have come in pairs will also be a reason for the athletes, coaches and fans to be excited about what may come in 2021.
“I’m looking forward to next year, because we have such a great group of athletes coming back,” Wright said. “Not only on the guys side; we’re looking for [a title] on the girls side now, too. It’s going to be one heck of an offseason for them to work and look ahead to a fun 2021.”
The top two girls teams were young this season. Neither the champion Highlanders nor the runner-up Rangers had any seniors among their varsity lineups, so the 2021 title race could be a dogfight between the two once again.
“Our hard work paid off today,” Hauer said. “We worked hard to get here, and next year we can come back with a vengeance and maybe take the win.”
