Presentation on leadership among offerings at event
The Forest Lake Chamber of Commerce plans to host a member luncheon on Tuesday, June 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The location of the luncheon has yet to be determined; the cost is set at $25.
The idea behind the luncheon is to provide an opportunity for Forest Lake Area Chamber members to gather, share ideas for new strategies and build relationships.
Jeff Conner of Performance Partners will make a presentation entitled, “Leadership in Troubled Times.”
To register for the event, go to forestlakechamber.org/event-registration/ or call 651-464-3200.
