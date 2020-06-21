The Forest Lake Chamber of Commerce is looking for donations to add to the Minneapolis Relief Effort.

The effort, called “Unity in the Cities,” is looking for non-perishable foods, clothes, and personal hygiene and baby products between now and June 29.

Donations should be delivered to 843 W. Broadway Ave., Suite A, in Forest Lake on Mondays or Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

For more information, call 651-728-6700.

