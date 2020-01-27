In the stretch after winter break, it seems like we’re all looking for bright spots to liven up the long days before spring arrives. The annual highlight at Lakes International Language Academy has been an evening in February for an all-school event that alternately honors either our Spanish-immersion program with a family fiesta or our Mandarin-immersion program with a Chinese New Year celebration. This year, we’ll ring in 2020 and the Year of the Rat, according to the Chinese zodiac, on Feb. 7. And that’s just the start of the celebrating here! We’re excited to announce that we’re hosting a grand opening event for the entire community beginning at 6 p.m. on Feb. 20 at our Headwaters Campus, 19850 Fenway Ave. N. in Forest Lake. The program will start at 7 p.m.
We hope you’ll join our students and parents, staff, and other supporters as we honor our retiring administrator, former executive director Cam Hedlund, and showcase the completion of our two major school expansions. We recently added 11,000 square feet to the LILA Annex building at the Main Campus in Forest Lake, creating 20,000 square feet for a new Kindergarten Center for preschoolers and kindergarten students (the first of its kind in the north metro).
Soon, we’ll also move into our new, 53,000 square foot addition to the Headwaters Campus for grades 6-12, including a full-size high school gymnasium, performing arts center, two-story media center, art and science labs, and a music center with practice rooms.
These construction projects, funded through facility bonds and not from the levy funding the Forest Lake Area School District receives, directly reflect LILA’s ongoing growth over the last 15 school years. We opened for the 2004-05 school year in a wing of the former District Memorial Hospital with 177 students in a Spanish immersion program and an application to provide the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme. Today, we’re a fully accredited IB World School for preschool through grade 12 and we welcome more than 1,200 students to two campuses, offering immersion programs in Spanish and Chinese—and, as a public school, we charge no tuition for K-12.
LILA’s success originated with a vision “to deliver a high-caliber education from a global perspective.” We’re thankful for countless volunteer hours, dedicated staff who truly care about our students and the school, committed and engaged parents, and enthusiastic community friends. As we open the newest LILA school building, we’re also truly grateful for the generous contributions to our Be Bold! Capital Campaign, helping to provide enhanced facilities and equipment for a better learning experience for our students. We’re almost to our goal of $1 million, with less than $200,000 to go (learn more at LILABold.org).
And there’s more progress ahead! This summer, we’ll implement a Minnesota Department of Education school safety grant and remodel the front entrance to the Main Campus. The design will improve security and the flow of people in and out of the building.
For those of us who helped open LILA in 2004, these construction projects are milestones we could not have dared to imagine in the early days. Along the way, we’ve learned that bold thinking makes the brightest moments happen. Thank you for boldly sharing this journey with us. We hope to see you Feb. 20.
Shannon Peterson is the interim executive director of Lakes International Language Academy.
