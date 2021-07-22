With the rise of catalytic converter theft across the country, Victory Auto Service & Glass in Wyoming is hosting an event at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 24. Attendees should bring their vehicles to the business to get their catalytic converters marked with paint to prevent theft at the free event. The market value for the metals used to make catalytic converters has risen in recent years, which could be the cause of the theft increase, according to Victory Auto. The paint will deter theft or the ability to resell the stolen part.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.