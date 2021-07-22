With the rise of catalytic converter theft across the country, Victory Auto Service & Glass in Wyoming is hosting an event at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 24. Attendees should bring their vehicles to the business to get their catalytic converters marked with paint to prevent theft at the free event. The market value for the metals used to make catalytic converters has risen in recent years, which could be the cause of the theft increase, according to Victory Auto. The paint will deter theft or the ability to resell the stolen part.

