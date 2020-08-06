CareerForce in Blaine and other CareerForce locations across the state provides assistance in finding work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
CareerForce helps residents by directing them to where they can search for work, helping them enhance and learn new skills, and teaching them to market themselves to potential employers.
Many employers are still hiring, including medical establishments, software developers, and tractor-trailer transport companies. To browse a list of the top 30 fields hiring right now, visit careerforcemn.com/jobs-demand-during-covid-19.
Anoka County also helps those seeking employment through the Dislocated Worker Program, which offers services at no cost to assist job seekers who have been laid off from their job to return to the workforce as quickly as possible.
Services include individual training and counseling; assessment of job skills and interest; financial assistance for training that supports job goals, and more.
To find out more about the dislocated workers program and to view a video that provides an overview, visit anokacounty.us/1365/Dislocated-Worker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.