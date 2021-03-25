Raway finishes 2nd in Class 3A at 195, Aho takes 4th at 113
Forest Lake senior Derrick Cardinal claimed his fourth consecutive state title tonight.
Cardinal earned the Class 3A crown at 132 pounds with a 3-2 victory over Zach Hanson of Lakeville North in the title match of the state event, which was hosted by St. Michael-Albertville.
Cardinal, who has signed to wrestle collegiately at South Dakota State, finished his senior year with a 41-1 record after posting a 13-3 major decision over Will Bents of Woodbury in the opening round, then besting Colton Bornholdt of New Prague 13-5 in the semifinals.
Fellow senior Tyler Raway came just short of winning the title at 195 pounds, losing to Roman Rogotzke of Stillwater by a 6-3 margin in the championship match.
Raway capped a fine senior season that saw him earn a 36-3 record by pinning Aidan Wayne of Osseo at the 2:54 mark in his first match, then claim a 1-0 victory over Joey Johnson of Shakopee in the semifinals.
Sophomore Jacob Aho finished fourth in the state at 113 pounds. He pinned J.T. Hausen of Faribault in his opening match before losing to Caleb Thoennes of St. Michael-Albertville by a narrow 4-3 count in the semis. In the match for third place, Aho dropped an 11-6 decision to Alex Braun of Woodbury to finish the season with a 25-3 record.
Freshman Parker Lyden wrestled twice at the state meet, losing his first match to eventual champ Alan Koehler of Prior Lake before falling to Blake Beissel of Hastings to finish the season with a 28-14 record.
