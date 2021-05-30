Forest Lake senior Derrick Cardinal was named Minnesota’s Mr. Wrestling by the state’s wrestling coaches association.
The state association has presented the award since 1990 to the wrestler who “best exemplifies the highest ideals of high school wrestling,” with judging based on past performance, citizenship, academics, leadership and adherence to MSHSL rules.
Cardinal is a four-time state champion who has posted a 240-30 record during his high school career, collecting 109 pins along the way. The South Dakota State signee also is a two-time academic all-state performer with a 3.967 cumulative GPA.
Cardinal is the son of Tim and Merilee Cardinal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.