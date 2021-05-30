Cardinal 0527

Forest Lake senior wrestler Derrick Cardinal, middle, shares a hug with his father Tim while Rangers wrestling coach Joe Kunshier watches. Derrick Cardinal was named Mr. Minnesota wrestling by the state wrestling coaches association.

 Submitted photo

Forest Lake senior Derrick Cardinal was named Minnesota’s Mr. Wrestling by the state’s wrestling coaches association.

The state association has presented the award since 1990 to the wrestler who “best exemplifies the highest ideals of high school wrestling,” with judging based on past performance, citizenship, academics, leadership and adherence to MSHSL rules.

Cardinal is a four-time state champion who has posted a 240-30 record during his high school career, collecting 109 pins along the way. The South Dakota State signee also is a two-time academic all-state performer with a 3.967 cumulative GPA.

Cardinal is the son of Tim and Merilee Cardinal.

Recommended for you

Load comments