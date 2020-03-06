5 Rangers medal in state wrestling
Pressure? Not for wrestler Derrick Cardinal, who said he did not feel any pressure when competing for his third state wrestling title.
“I thought there was more pressure to get two [state titles],” he said. “No one had won three state titles at Forest Lake, so there was no pressure to equal someone. This gave me a chance to set my own expectation.”
Now future Ranger wrestlers have a new record to beat as Cardinal claimed his third state title when he won the 126-pound championship at the Class 3A State Wrestling Tournament, held at the Xcel Center on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28-29.
The junior had smooth sailing to the championship match. He pinned Aiden Erickson of Hastings in 1:24 in his opening match, then earned a pin over Jared Spohn of Sauk Rapids-Rice in 2:18 to advance to Saturday’s semifinals. There he claimed a 16-5 major decision over Kyler Wong of Wayzata.
The championship match threw Cardinal a bit of curveball, though. Instead of facing Pierson Manville of Shakopee in the championship match as expected, Joey Novak of New Prague upset Manville 5-4 in the semifinals.
“We had been prepping all year for a match against Manville,” Forest Lake coach Joe Kunshier said. “They wrestled against one another at the very first tournament of the year, and Derrick won a close match, so there’s been a lot of hype all year about a rematch.”
In the championship, Cardinal appeared ready to post another easy win as he scored a takedown seconds after the match started. Novak escaped shortly after, and Cardinal scored another takedown near the end of the first period.
But from that point, points were hard to come by; in fact, the only point scored during the rest of the match was an escape by Novak in the second period.
But after that, I wasn't finishing moves like I usually do; I would make moves, but I wouldn't finish. It was tough. If this would have been a regular-season match, I would have been really mad. But since this was for a state title, I'm super happy."
Kunshier understood that Cardinal was unhappy with the way he wrestled, but happy to have won.
“Nobody will remember the score – they’ll only remember that Derrick won,” Kunshier said. “The other kid wrestled a decent match. He tried to slow Derrick down, and I think he was allowed to do that. And in a state title match, you don’t want to make a mistake that’s going to cost you a state title, so Derrick really didn’t let loose.
“To win a state title match and be unhappy with your performance – that’s what makes Derrick such a great wrestler.”
Forest Lake wrestlers who finish in the top three at the state meet have their picture hung on the wall of the school’s wrestling room, and Cardinal said he was pleased to have his photo hanging next to those of some of the greats in the program’s history.
“I’ve been in the room since I was 4 years old, looking at the pictures on the wall,” he said. “Ben Morgan and Troy Marr both won two. And Tanner Weiss and Lance Benick are a couple of guys who were ahead of me in school, and they brought me along like a brother.”
Four other Rangers earn medals
Cardinal was not the only Ranger to perform well, as four wrestlers stood on the medal stand afterward.
The best effort was by junior Tyler Raway, who finished fourth at 160 pounds. Raway earned a pin and a win to advance to the semifinals, where he lost to eventual runner-up Carl Leuer of St. Michael Albertville 5-3. He rebounded to win his next match before losing his third-place match to Ryder Rogotzke of Stillwater by a 4-2 margin.
“Tyler wrestled a great tournament,” Kunshier said. “I believe he’s going to hang a picture on the wall his senior year. He placed fourth, and was really close to Rogotzke. I know Tyler is going to be hungry to place in the top three … and I know he’s going to work hard to do that.”
Senior Jeremiah Vanacker placed fifth at 106, winning his first match before losing to Zachary Silvis of Park. He then won two matches in the loser’s bracket before suffering a second loss that pitted him against Silvis for fifth place; Silvis was forced to default because of injury.
“Jeremiah wrestled well in the tournament, and he was looking forward to facing Silvis in a rematch,” Kunshier said.
Freshman Jacob Aho took sixth at 113, and sophomore Dan Vanacker earned sixth at 132.
“Aho wrestled really, really well in his first varsity year,” Kunshier said. “He has a lot of experience from wrestling in the off-season, and he wrestled as if he belonged here. To be an all-state wrestler as a freshman? He had a great year, and his future is bright.
“Dan Vanacker also had a great tournament. His signature win was against Marshall Peters of Rochester Mayo, a kid he lost to in the tournament last year. This is his second year at the tournament, and we look for him to continue to improve by leaps and bounds.”
