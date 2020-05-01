This can be a very stressful time for people who are part of groups that can only meet in person. If you are fed up with the words “Social distancing” – you might consider the real strain this puts on many organizations.
So we are sad to announce the following cancellations.
The International Association of Worm Farmers canceled their April meeting that featured a heated debate on flat vs. round head species and a rollicking contest of “who can hold the most worms in their hands” followed by a spaghetti supper.
Danish American Society canceled their annual “I love Danish” Breakfast with 37 varieties of Danish fresh from the bakery including unique favorites Raspberry-Rhubarb and Radish-Relish.
The Paper Airplane Folding Society regrets to cancel their Spring Fling next weekend. Over the years crowds as huge as seventeen paper areo-philes challenged each other to a flight of fancy stationary at the Hopkins Airport. Please check the rescheduling on the airport flight boards.
The 5th Annual Big Hug Event has been postponed till mid-Summer. This unique warm fuzzy gathering is open to all who would enjoy a Big Hug. This special group of kind strangers gathers to watch a large screen presentation of a Hallmark film in the park while sitting closely on huge davenports. The event might be moved up to May 17th if it is allowed, with folding chairs at 10 foot intervals.
The Annual Gala for the Union of County Fair Kissing Booth Technicians has been canceled and will announce its next event to members via e mail. You can still redeem the 32% off Chap Stick bonus at local stores.
The organizers of the LMMTTM are sad to announce the delay until July of their April gathering at Lake Minnetonka of the Lake Minnetonka Mini Tonka Truck Marathon & Swap Meet.
Heavy Metal Harmonica Club’s May 1st Jam session has been cancelled. Special guest artist Marvin Sunderbly will instead play via Zoom meeting his classic harmonica rendition of side two of Led Zepplin’s 4th (Sticks) Album. Also on the program is his stunning version of: “The Song That Never Ends” with Harmonica, Banjo and Bag Pipes by the Sunderbly Trio – this abbreviated 14 minute version is from their latest album, titled “Where you Going Brenda?”
The Annual April 15th meeting of the Association of Taxpayers who Love to Pay Taxes was extended 90 days due to the new federal guidelines.
The Silver Lining Society has disbanded. The Midtown Optimists Association is hopeful about maybe possibly gathering sooner or later.
The weekly Procrastinators Anonymous Meetings are put off until September.
Finally, the Association of Germ-a-phobes has cancelled their meetings indefinitely.
Norm is a Forest Lake area comedian at CleanComedyGuys.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.