The President lied to the American people, putting millions of people at risk and plunging us into an economic depression. Last week, we learned that President Trump, as early as February, was fully aware of how deadly COVID-19 would be to Americans. Yet for months he has been telling us exactly the opposite. With knowledge of COVID-19’s deadliness, he encouraged Americans to disregard mask recommendations and scorned our top scientists. His decision to lie at that critical early stage has led to over 200,000 deaths in the United States (with no end in sight), while, just across the border, Canada officially reported their first zero-death day.
If his culpability in these 200,000 deaths isn’t enough to sway you, take a look at our economy. Restaurants and small businesses are failing left and right, while Republicans in Washington refuse to negotiate on another COVID stimulus bill. With rising case counts around the country, the economy opening gets further away. If the federal government had taken this pandemic seriously in February, we would be starting to live our lives normally again. Remember what that was like? Businesses re-opening, children returning to normal school, regular sports seasons, and an end to the mask mandate. That’s right, if you hate having to wear a mask, you have the President to thank. We cannot afford another four years of President Trump.
