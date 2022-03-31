Forest Lake brothers complete trip along Alaskan trail via snowmobile
Not many siblings plan to ride the Iditarod trail via snowmobile as the seasons shift from winter to spring for a vacation, but Forest Lake natives Doug, Ken and Mike Anderson knew it would suit them.
“We were talking about this off and on for the last couple years, and then kind of like a year ago, we decided to do this,” Doug Anderson said.
The three spent about a year getting supplies together and shipping them to Alaska, but the brothers didn’t need to spend much time getting familiar with the trail, as Ken raced the Iditarod 17 times between 1999-2017. He placed in the top 10 six times, but has retired his mushing days and turned to a snowmobile trip with his brothers.
“He’s never done it by snowmobile, and he wanted us to be able to go with and see the trail,” Doug said.
Ken knows many people along the trail and some mushers competing, which allowed the three to feel that sense of community along the expansive trail in the last frontier.
But Ken’s mushing experience, while helpful, didn’t necessarily make for an easy experience.
The Andersons weren’t on a tight schedule like the mushers, so the brothers took their time completing the trail, which they did in about eight days starting in early March ending in mid March. The first-place musher of 2022 finished the race in about eight days and 14 hours on Tuesday, March 15.
The three rode on their own snowmobiles, with one of the machines pulling an almost 1,000-pound sled with barrels of fuel, a tent and essentials to get the three of them to each of the towns along the trail. The weight of the tent, which held a collapsible oven to warm it, was heavy, so they primarily planned to stay in cabins along the trail. They stayed in an occasional bed and breakfast, and, one night, the garage of a mechanic.
“We were trying to avoid using the tent as much as possible,” Doug said.
On one of the first nights of the journey, they had to pitch the tent around 3 a.m. alongside the trail after struggling up an icy hill.
“One heavier snowmobile that doesn’t have studs on the track, you know, tried getting up there. Got to the top and then slid all the way back down in reverse to the bottom,” Doug said.
Getting the snowmobiles up the hill was tricky enough, even without towing the 1,000-pound sled of gear. When they tried pulling the full sled with each of the snowmobiles, they decided half of the sled’s contents would need to be unpacked and carried up the hill. Then Doug hopped back onto the studded snowmobile, drove a mile back to get the momentum to pull the half-full sled up the hill.
“As I got to the top, my brother was standing right there, and I’m totally spinning out. And they get behind it, and they’re pushing it and we just barely, barely ease up that hill,” Doug recalled.
After they refilled the sled and got back on their way, it was nearly midnight. By the time they reached their destination, they had rode nearly 80 miles. And when they finally reached the safety cabin, which included just two bunk beds to sleep on, they were dismayed to find someone else had beat them there.
After the rough night in the tent, the three decided they’d try to beat the group of six snowmobilers, which they’d later find out was called the Bearcat group, to the next town.
“Immediately, [when] we pull into McGrath, there’s a little bar there and the first thing I do is get a beer and bring each of my brothers a beer,” Doug joked.
Camaraderie
The decision to beat the group of six snowmobilers to the cabins was the closest the Andersons got to racing on this vacation. But the competitive spirit in those early days to fight for the safety cabins later faded into camaraderie when the Bearcat group showed up to a cabin the Andersons and a hiker were already at.
“Of course we [said], ‘Come on in,’ and we had a nice night. They shared their boxed wine with us,” Doug said. The 10 of them slept in a four-person cabin together.
Among the locals, snowmobilers, hikers, bikers and the mushers competing in the race, there was collective camaraderie along the trail to ensure everyone made it safely from place to place. Safety and knowledge about the trail and machines the Andersons rode on were crucial to finishing the trail. They were no strangers to snowmobiles before this trip, as they grew up riding them in northern Minnesota.
“You could not do this trip unless you have the ability to ride decently and/or repair stuff on the fly with whatever you might have on hand,” Doug said.
In the 1,000-pound sled, they had replacement parts to fix some typical issues that may occur with snowmobiles. But when one of the machine’s oil lines blew out, they were stuck without the correct-sized tube to repair it.
“It was a nice day, but it was windy. And we’re repairing, and we didn’t really have the right diameter hose,” Doug said.
They didn’t have the replacement part until a group of Norwegian snowmobilers, who were on the trail supporting the rookie Norwegian musher Hanna Lyrek, stopped to help them.
“Then we became friends with them, saw them at a bunch of other stops,” Doug said.
The kindness of residents and travelers of the Iditarod trail and is what surprised Doug the most.
“Unbelievable, you know, how accommodating everybody was and just wanting to help you out,” Doug said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.