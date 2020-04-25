Installation of a cable median barrier and repairs to median crossovers and drainage pipes on Interstate 35E between Anoka County Road 14/Main Street and the junction of I-35/I-35E/I-35W in Columbus began Monday, April 22.
Motorists will encounter daytime, weekday lane closures in each direction of the interstate while construction crews are working.
Work along the interstate is expected to be finished by mid-May, weather permitting.
For Minnesota statewide travel information, visit www.511mn.org, or call 5-1-1 or log on to www.mndot.gov.
