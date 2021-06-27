Forest Lake’s Trent Burkhalter is one of seven finalists for Minnesota’s Mr. Baseball award for the 2021 season.
The senior played third base and catcher in leading the Rangers to a 15-11 overall record and the championship game of the Class 4A Section 7 tournament this season. He has signed a national letter of intent to play baseball at Kirkwood Community College in Kirkwood, Missouri.
Burkhalter and the other finalists were selected by a panel of high school and college coaches based on athletic and character attributes, as well as season accomplishments, according to a release from Major League Baseball.
Burkhalter could become the second Forest Lake baseball player to win the award after Matt Wallner won that honor in 2016. The winner will be announced this week.
