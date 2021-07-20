Forest Lake native Adam Burk, a senior on the Wisconsin-Eau Claire men’s tennis team, was named to the New Jersey Athletic Conference West Division all-league squad.

Burk and his doubles partner, senior Grant Mauthe, were named to the All-New Jersey Athletic Conference squad after claiming four victories in the six matches they played together.

The Blugolds finished their season with an overall record of 9-3 and were 1-1 in conference play.

