Forest Lake native Adam Burk, a senior on the Wisconsin-Eau Claire men’s tennis team, was named to the New Jersey Athletic Conference West Division all-league squad.
Burk and his doubles partner, senior Grant Mauthe, were named to the All-New Jersey Athletic Conference squad after claiming four victories in the six matches they played together.
The Blugolds finished their season with an overall record of 9-3 and were 1-1 in conference play.
