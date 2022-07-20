Owner Garrett Angell debuts his pizza recipe
If there’s one thing Garrett Angell believes, it’s that breaking bread together builds relationships. Five years ago, Angell opened Smitty’s Bar and Grill in Chisago City. But he wanted to expand his enterprise. After a year-long refurbishing project to turn an empty rental unit into the current white-tiled and red-walled restaurant, Angell has opened Buddy’s Pizza in Forest Lake.
“Food brings people together, so if I do that one pizza at a time, then why not?” he said.
Even though he moved to Forest Lake about a year ago, Angell has lived around the Forest Lake area long before. He said he appreciated Forest Lake’s “small-town city,” and he hopes to slice into that home comfort with his shop.
“Forest Lake’s gotten huge over the years, but I feel like a lot of people still like that small town kind of feeling,” he said.
Angell’s decision to open the pizza shop was a culmination of moving into town and fine-tuning his pizza recipe, which he spent about five years perfecting in test kitchens or during his free time at home.
“If something didn’t work, [I’d] find some YouTube videos on why it didn’t,” he recalled.
Throughout trial and error to craft the best pizza, he discovered one of the tricks is in the quality of the crust’s ingredients. His key ingredient turned out to be honey.
“We use [it] as a sugar base in our crust to get the yeast to activate,” he said.
He hopes that new recipe and his idea for a small town pizza shop will set himself apart from the other pizza chains in the area.
“We’re local. Recipe design [is done] 100 miles away with the franchise. If something needs to be fixed we’re going to adapt to it,” Angell said.
And adapting is something he’s already done. Within the first few days of opening, Angell bought fresh produce from the local seller posted in the parking lot Buddy’s Pizza shares with the BP gas station on Scandia Trail N. He added a more untraditional ingredient to the pizza: sweet corn.
“The phones started blowing up,” he said.
For Angell, experiencing a rush during the business’ inaugural weeks is what any business owner would hope for, and following the high demand, he’s already eyeballing ways to improve his pizza-making process to better meet the local appetite.
“These ovens can crank out 120 pizzas an hour, but the dough rolling isn’t there yet,” he explained.
He hopes to upgrade his dough rolling station to keep up with the amount of pizzas ordered during the opening week rushes and longer than anticipated wait times.
“I feel like if it’s good pizza, people will wait for it, so we were at an hour and a half last night with wait time and people were still [ordering],” he said.
The first few weeks helped Angell assess what the demand for the product in the area looks like and hopes to have the additional rolling station implemented soon.
Buddy’s offers three different pizza sizes, with a variety of specialty topping combinations to choose from. But a signature is the “high pie,” featuring a folded crust of homemade dough.
“If we’ve got a thicker crust, all together, it’d have different consistencies in the middle. So if we roll the edge, the outside is still going to get all of that heat,” he said. The rolled crust emulates the crust commonly seen on a hand-tossed pizza, but without the hand tossing technique.
Although the menus between the newly opened Buddy’s and veteran Smitty’s haven’t co-mingled with one another, he crossed over his buffalo, BBQ and Parmesan garlic sauces from Smitty’s wings as features on the pizza sauce list.
Why should he fix something that already works well, he reasoned.
Once they opened, they dipped their sauce spoons in with a pared down menu of basic cheese, pepperoni and sausage pizzas to ease the employees into the process. Now they are preparing their full menu, but Buddy’s doesn’t offer delivery or is open seven days a week just yet.
“You gotta crawl before you walk,” he joked.
The paring down of operations, for the time being, has allowed the team to manage the order rushes while providing a quality product to the locals. When Angell is confident they can carry the good service into delivery and dine in and ensure the product quality doesn’t decline, they’ll take the leap.
“If we went all in, we’d have more issues. I know the pizza’s good, I want to give people a quality product but at the same time I don’t want to give them bad customer service,” he explained.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.