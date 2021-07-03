The Forest Lake Brewers suffered a pair of road losses last week.
The Brewers, Forest Lake’s Town Ball team, opened the week with a 5-1 loss at Chanhassen on Thursday, June 24.
Forest Lake trailed 1-0 until the sixth, when the Redbirds scored four runs off starter Jackson Schneider. The Brewers scored their lone run in the seventh when Brandon Rogers, who had two of the team’s four hits, singled home Joe Rydel.
On Sunday, June 27, the Brewers dropped a 9-6 decision at St. Michael.
This week the Brewers played a Metro Minny contest against Centennial at Schumacher Field on Tuesday, June 29, that was not completed at press time.
Forest Lake’s next game will also be at home against East Grand Forks on Saturday, July 10, at Schumacher Field. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.
