The Forest Lake Brewers have shown their ability to play against tough teams during their hot streak in early July, but the Brewers suffered a blowout defeat in their only game this past week.
The loss didn’t dampen the hopes of team manager Adam Gallatin, who focused his attention on the team’s hot streak, which featured wins against Metro Minny League rivals Champlin Park and St. Michael. Those key wins are helping the Brewers remain optimistic despite being blown out 13-0 by Dundas Dukes on Friday, July 15.
“I’m not really concerned about it,” Gallatin said. “You know, we’ve been playing well. … This is just one bump in the road.”
Forest Lake faced many challenges against Dundas, and some of them were out of their control. Gallatin said the team was shorthanded for the game because some players weren’t able to make it, which wasn’t ideal because Dundas entered the game on an eight-game winning streak.
To make matters worse, the Brewers didn’t have the start they wanted, which Gallatin said was a “buzzkill.”
The Brewers allowed four singles, a double and a home run in the first inning. That drove in four runs for Dundas, giving them a major early lead.
“So they came out right out of the gate just knocking the ball all over the park,” Gallatin said.
But games like this during the ups and downs of the season is a great learning experience for the younger players. That’s especially true for Bailey Kasprowicz, who allowed 11 hits in four innings in his time pitching. Gallatin said that it was Kasprowicz’s first start in tow ball, adding there’s an adjustment period.
Despite giving up 16 hits in the game, the Brewers only had a single error, and Gallatin said they were strong defensively.
But Forest Lake struggled offensively to get on base, finishing with just three hits, two from Joe Rydel and one from Nick Brown.
It wasn’t an ideal game for the Brewers, who are trying to slide into fourth place in Metro Minny League play.
Instead, the Brewers sit in sixth place with four league games on the horizon. Gallatin said that the next two games against Blaine and Anoka are “huge games,” because they are close in the standings, and the two after against Andover and St. Michael are “take care of business games.”
