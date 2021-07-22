The Forest Lake Brewers dropped a 4-3 decision to the Anoka Bucs in an 11-inning contest played at Schumacher Field on Monday, July 12.
The Brewers, Forest Lake’s Town Ball team, managed to tie the game with a run in the bottom of the ninth, but could not score the game-winner and saw a modest three-game win streak come to an end.
Austin Bergum collected three hits for Forest Lake, while Jeff Brooks and Brandon Rogers each had a pair of hits, with Rogers smashing a solo home run.
Starting pitcher Cam Kline held Anoka scoreless on six hits over the first six innings, striking out seven along the way. After Noah Brown worked an inning, Jackson Schneider surrendered three runs in four innings, including the game-winning run in the 11th, and was saddled with the loss.
The Brewers’ home contest against Blaine scheduled for Wednesday, July 14, was rained out and will be played on Thursday, July 22, starting at 7:30 p.m. at Schumacher Field. The following evening the Brewers will host Champlin Park in another 7:30 p.m. start at The Schu.
Forest Lake will remain home to host the Minneapolis Cobras on Tuesday, July 27, then take on Coon Rapids at Schumacher Field two nights later, with first pitch both nights set for 7:30 p.m.
