Forest Lake will place fifth in Metro Minny
Back-to-back one-run losses have left the Forest Lake Brewers looking to rebound as they play their final three regular-season games.
The Brewers, Forest Lake’s Town Ball team, opened last week with an impressive 4-3 victory at Blaine on Monday, July 20. In that contest the Brewers used a three-run ninth-inning rally to claim the win.
Brandon Rogers had two hits, including a double, and an RBI in the victory, while Noah Brown also added a pair of hits.
Mike Swenson started for the Brewers and allowed just five hits and two runs, only one of which was earned, while notching eight strikeouts in seven solid innings. Bub Lovas got the win with a solid eighth, while Brown retired the Fusion in the ninth to claim a save.
But three nights later the Brewers wasted a strong start by Jackson Schneider in a 2-1 home loss to the Fusion.
The winning run scored largely because of a defensive miscue by Forest Lake. With a runner on first base and no outs, Blaine sacrificed, and when the Brewers left third base uncovered, the runner scooted to third, where he scored on a scratch single.
“Our pitching was fantastic, but we had a miscue and left a base uncovered, and we gave up a run – and that was the difference in the game,” Forest Lake manager Adam Gallatin said. “But in general our defense was good. If we continue to get good pitching and good defense, we’ve going to beat a lot of teams.”
After struggling offensively against the Fusion, the Brewers bounced back against Champlin Park the next night. But Forest Lake surrendered 17 hits and dropped an 8-7 decision to the LoGators.
“We hit the ball pretty well against Blaine on Thursday, and we had some good at-bats. It just was a night where we didn’t get the clutch hits,” Gallatin said. “I’m not worried about the offense.”
The Brewers began this week by hosting the Minneapolis Cobras on Tuesday, July 27 in a contest that was not completed at press time. The Brewers will host Coon Rapids on Thursday, July 29 starting at 7:30 p.m., then close the regular season at Dundas on Sunday, Aug. 1.
Forest Lake is 6-7 in the Metro Minny League and will finish fifth in the standings. The Brewers’ first-round opponent will be determined by games played this week.
