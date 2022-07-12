Bub Lovas completes first no-hitter in memory of program
The Forest Lake Brewers are heating up with four wins in their past five games, three of which came in the last week in what is the beginning of a tough stretch of the schedule.
The Brewers (5-5, 12-10) opened up the week with a 10-0 shutout win against East Bethel on Wednesday, July 6. It was one of the most memorable games in recent history for the Brewers as Sean Graff hit a grand slam in the third inning and Bub Lovas threw a no-hitter. It’s the first no-hitter in Brewer’s history, according to team manager Adam Gallatin.
“He’s been such a good, reliable pitcher for us for a long time, so it was great to see him finish it off,” he said.
The win set the stage for the Brewers this week, and it seems like they have recovered from their slow start in the first half of the season. They’ve now outscored opponents 38-21 and have six home runs in the past six games.
Forest Lake followed it up with a key 7-4 win against league leader Champlin Park on Friday, July 8. The Brewers went into the game with an extra chip on their shoulder after the Logators won on a walk-off hit in the final inning a week prior.
“I was hoping we would 10-run them just to send a little message,” Gallatin said. “It was definitely a good revenge win.”
While the Logators had a narrow advantage in the hits department, the Brewers held a 7-1 lead going into the ninth inning. The Brewers hit home runs in the first and fifth innings, courtesy of Cam Kline and Jeff Brooks, respectively. Both Kline and Brooks also had three hits in the game. But the real damage came in the fourth inning, when Forest Lake added three runs on the strength of two doubles and a few singles.
“[Champlin Park] is one of the best teams in not just our league, but the entire state, so it’s a huge confidence-boosting win,” Gallatin said.
Kline took control of the game for the Brewers with three hits, two RBIs and an electric performance on the mound. He faced 35 batters, finishing with eight strikeouts and allowing just five hits and a single run.
“Cam Kline is a Division II All-American and tonight you saw why,” Gallatin said. “He was absolutely dominant.”
Forest Lake’s momentum continued with a narrow 3-1 win against St. Michael on Sunday, July 10, extending their win streak to four games.
“It was a pitchers duel,” Gallatin said. “Their pitcher was very good,so it was a really well played, crisp game.”
After a 1-1 tie through six innings, the Brewers added runs in the seventh and eighth innings to secure the win. Kline had three hits while both Brandon Rodgers and Joe Rydel had two each.
“We saved all the offense for the second half of the year,” Gallatin joked. “We have a lot of young guys and it takes awhile for them to get used to amateur baseball. ... So sometimes there’s a little bit of an adjustment period.”
The Brewers 7-2 loss to division-rival Coon Rapids on Monday, July 11, ended their winning streak. But the Brewers strides this past week, coupled with the complete games they’re playing, are reasons to be optimistic moving forward.
Forest Lake is fifth in Metro Minny League, but this week has put fourth place within reach.
The Brewers are scheduled to play against Dundas Dukes on Friday, July 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.