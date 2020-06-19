Season-opening series in South Dakota produces tie, loss
The Forest Lake Brewers strong desire to start the 2020 Town Ball season led them to make a road trip — to South Dakota.
Concerns regarding COVID-19 have delayed the start of this season by more than a month, and continue to wreak havoc on the schedule.
But games were available last weekend in Aurora, South Dakota, so the Brewers made the four-hour trek just for the chance to get on a field and play.
No matter that the Brewers opened with an eight-inning tie against the Milroy Yankees on Saturday, June 13, then saw a 6-1 lead dissolve into a 7-6 loss to the Pipestone A’s the next day: Forest Lake manager Adam Gallatin found plenty to like over the weekend.
“Yes, those two results took a little bit of the shine off of things, but it was still a good weekend,” he said. “We were rusty, as you would expect. But it was fantastic to get out on the field and play baseball again. If you’re going to drive that far to play games, obviously you’re really into it.”
The Brewers opened the season with a three-run first inning against Milroy on Saturday. Unfortunately, the Yankees responded with two runs in the bottom of that frame and four more in the second to take the lead.
And that set the tone for a wild, back-and-forth contest that saw Forest Lake score three times in the third and four more in the fourth, only to have Milroy add four more runs in the sixth. The Brewers tied the game in the seventh, and neither team scored in the eighth before the game was suspended.
“We were supposed to start at 8 [at night], but the earlier games were running late and we didn’t start until 10:30 at night, so we played until 1:30 in the morning,” Gallatin said. “It was a weird game, because we were a little rusty and kicked the ball around a little bit, but we also drew 13 walks because of a tight strike zone. It was too bad we weren’t able to finish that game.”
Sean Graff had two hits, including a home run, and scored five times to lead the offense against Milroy.
The Brewers wasted little time returning to the diamond for a noon start against Pipestone. Starting pitcher Mike Swenson was the star for Forest Lake in that contest, allowing just four hits and two walks while striking out eight in 6 2/3 innings to allow the Brewers to build a 6-1 lead.
“I was hoping for two or three good innings from Mike, and instead he gave us a phenomenal start,” Gallatin said. “He had really good control, and his off-speed pitches really kept their hitters off-balance.”
But the bullpen floundered, allowing three runs in each of the last two frames.
“The wheels fell off in the late innings because of walks, and we booted the ball a couple of times again,” Gallatin said. “I was happy that we didn’t give up, though; we had the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth. We just didn’t score the runs we needed.”
Graff, T.J. Galleberg and Mike Schultz each had three hits to lead the Brewers’ 15-hit attack, with Schultz falling just a triple short of hitting for the cycle.
As the time this story was posted, Forest Lake’s scheduled games at Anoka on Friday, June 19 and at Coon Rapids on Monday, June 22, were postponed. The team’s next scheduled game is Saturday, June 20, at Paynesville starting at 6:30 p.m.
Town Ball teams are not allowed to play games until receiving permission from local authorities to use their home field, then receiving permission from the Minnesota Baseball Association, creating uncertainty for future games.
The first home game for the Brewers currently is a Tuesday, June 30 contest against the North Branch Nighthawks scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. at Schumacher Field.
For the most up-to-date schedule, visit the Brewers’ web site at forestlakebrewers.com.
