Forest Lake swept 2 games last week
The Forest Lake Brewers will face Coon Rapids in the opening round of the Class B Section 4 playoffs.
The Brewers, Forest Lake’s Town Ball team, finished fifth in the Metro Minny League with a 7-7 record and as a result will face the Redbirds in a best-of-three series starting Saturday, Aug. 7, at Coon Rapids’ Wintercrest Park.
Forest Lake and the fourth-seeded Redbirds, who posted a 9-5 mark in league play, will open the tournament on Saturday at 1 p.m. and also will play on Sunday at 1 p.m. Should a third game be necessary, it will take place on Monday, Aug. 9, starting at 7:30 p.m.
If the Brewers win this series against the Redbirds, they will qualify for the Class B state tournament, which is scheduled to start on Friday, Aug. 20. Forest Lake would play a section seeding game against a Metro Minny opponent on Saturday, Aug. 14.
The Brewers will enter the tournament on a bit of a roll, having won two games last week. The first was a 4-1 victory over Coon Rapids on Thursday, July 29, in which pitchers Cam Kline and Luke Wallner combined to limit the Redbirds to one run on four hits; Wallner earned the victory with five shutout innings that included six strikeouts.
“Ideally I wouldn’t have thrown two of our better pitchers against them, knowing we would see them in the playoffs, but we had to win,” manager Adam Gallatin said of the victory over Coon Rapids. “I assume we will see their pitcher again, so that was to our advantage.”
Forest Lake trailed 1-0 before rallying for three runs in the fourth and adding an insurance run in the sixth. Kline had a pair of doubles and scored twice, while Sean Graff and Jed Hanson also had two hits apiece.
The Brewers then claimed a come-from-behind 3-2 home victory over Isanti on Sunday, Aug. 1. Drew Cremisino smacked a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to give his team the win over the Redbirds, one of the top-ranked Class C teams in the state.
“I thought we pitched pretty well in both of those games, and we played pretty good defense as well,” Gallatin said. “This is playoff baseball. We’re not going to score 10 runs like we used to, but our pitching has been great all season, and if we continue to pitch well and mix in a few runs, I like our chances.”
The Brewers played a contest at White Bear Lake against the Metro Knights on Tuesday, Aug. 3, that was not completed at press time.
