Forest Lake finished 16-17 overall but earns tenth state berth
The Forest Lake Brewers saw their season come to a close with a loss in the opening round of the Class B state Town Ball Tournament.
The Brewers fell to the Rochester Royals by a 7-3 margin in a game played Sunday, Aug. 22 at Hawk Field in Hamburg.
Forest Lake, the No. 3 seed in Section 4, jumped on top when Jacky Faesta Fosten opened the game with a single, took second on a wild pickoff throw by Rochester starter Matt Meyer, then scored on a single by Cam Kline.
Faesta Fosten started another rally in the third inning by drawing a walk, then stealing second in front of a walk to Kline. Brandon Rogers sacrificed the runners up a base, and Faesta Fosten scored on a groundout by Sean Graff.
But Rochester, the second seed in Section 1, took the lead for good with a three-run rally in the bottom of the third. The Royals collected four hits off Kline in the inning, including a leadoff triple by Jared Campbell and a rally-capping double by Sam Warren.
Rochester added a run in the fifth on an RBI single by Logan Milene, then added three runs in the sixth off Brewers reliever Luke Wallner. Matt Cano hit a two-run single and Milene added another run-scoring hit in that rally.
And that was more than enough offense for the Royals as Meyer, a side-arming lefthander who was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in 2006, earned the win by throwing a complete game. Forest Lake scored the game’s final run in the eighth when Graff reached on an error, then scored on a double by Drew Cremisino.
Forest Lake finished the season with a 16-17 overall record. The Brewers finished fifth in the Metro Minny with a 7-7 league mark before sweeping two games from Coon Rapids to earn the franchise’s first state tournament appearance since 2018 and tenth overall.
