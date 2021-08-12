Forest Lake sweeps Coon Rapids in Section 4 playoff series
Jacky Faesta Fosten stood on second base, his arms raised in triumph. His teammates on the Forest Lake Brewers were celebrating in front of the dugout, dancing and screaming.
“While I was standing on second base, all I could think was, ‘I got it.’ I got the hit,” Faesta Fosten said. “It was great to see my teammates shouting at me. That’s what this game is all about.”
Faesta Fosten lined a clutch bases-loaded single that plated three runs and gave Forest Lake’s Town Ball team a 5-3 victory over Coon Rapids on Sunday, Aug. 8, at Wintercrest Park. That win, combined with a 3-2 victory over the Redbirds the previous day, punched the Brewers’ ticket for a spot in the Class B state tournament.
“What a clutch hit that was,” Brewers manager Adam Gallatin said of Faesta Fosten’s hit. “He came off the bench having not swung the bat, but I trusted him.”
Forest Lake trailed 3-2 entering the bottom of the eighth, but Drew Cremisino and Jed Hanson started the inning with back-to-back singles, and both moved up a base on a wild pitch. After a strikeout, Coon Rapids intentionally walked Joe Rydel to load the bases, and Gallatin chose Faesta Fosten to pitch-hit.
Faesta Fosten worked a 3-2 count, then ripped a hard line single to left. When the Redbirds’ left fielder failed to make a diving catch on the sinking liner, the ball bounced away, allowing all three baserunners to score and Faesta Fosten to celebrate on second base.
“I needed to just put one good swing on one pitch – and that’s what I was able to do,” Faesta Fosten said. “I knew what my job was, and I just did my job.”
The comeback made a winner of Forest Lake starter Bub Lovas, who allowed a run in the first inning and a two-run homer in the third. But Lovas allowed just six hits in eight innings and did not allow Coon Rapids to score any more runs – effectively giving the Brewers a chance to make a comeback.
“After the home run, I thought Bub really settled in and retired the next eight or nine in a row,” Gallatin said. “And that’s exactly the response you need in that situation. He kept them off balance.”
Forest Lake scored single runs in the sixth and seventh, setting the stage for Faesta Fosten’s heroics in the eighth. Noah Brown pitched the ninth in relief of Lovas and earned the save.
On Saturday the Brewers used another comeback to claim a 3-2 victory. Coon Rapids touched Forest Lake starter Cam Kline for a pair of runs in the fifth, but the Brewers retied the game with a pair of runs in the sixth, then won the game with a single run in the seventh.
“We started Cam Kline, and he was phenomenal,” Gallatin said. “And we followed up with Brandon Rogers, and he just dominated them. We scratched out a few runs and came away with the win.”
Rogers allowed just three hits in four scoreless innings behind Kline. Offensively Rogers had two hits, including a double, while Sean Graff and Henson each added a pair of hits.
Thanks to the two victories, Forest Lake will compete in the state tournament for the 10th time since the club’s formation and will make its first appearance since 2018, when it capped a string of five consecutive appearances.
“Our goal every year is to go to the state tournament,” Gallatin said. “We have missed it the last two years, so it feels great to go back. And having to earn it, by being the fifth seed and having to beat a really good Coon Rapids team twice, makes it extra sweet.”
Forest Lake will play at Anoka on Saturday, Aug. 14, in a game that will determine the Brewers’ seeding in the Class B state tournament, which begins on Friday, Aug. 20. Waconia, Chaska and Hamburg will serve as hosts for the tournament.
The Brewers also will stay sharp with an exhibition game against the Minnetonka Millers at Big Willow on Monday, Aug. 16, starting at 7:30 p.m.
