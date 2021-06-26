Forest Lake’s Town Ball team has won four of its last five contests
The Forest Lake Brewers are on a roll, having won four of their last five games to rebound nicely from a slow start to this season.
Forest Lake’s Town Ball team got its winning streak started with a 3-2 walk-off victory over Andover on Wednesday, June 9. Mike Swenson allowed just five hits while striking out six. Mike Schultz singled home Cam Kline for one run, while Drew Cremisino’s single drove in Sean Graf and Schultz with what proved to be the tying and game-winning runs.
Jackson Schneider and Brandon Rogers combined on a five-hit shutout in a rematch at Andover on Saturday, June 12. Schneider fanned 10 in seven innings of work, while Rogers struck out two and faced the minimum over the final two innings.
Jacky Faesta Fosten and Kyle Johnson each had two hits to lead the offense, while Schneider helped himself with a two-run double.
The Brewers closed the week with a 5-2 victory over St. Michael the next day as Jake Wensmann surrendered just one hit in seven strong innings to claim the win.
Cremisino finished with three hits in that contest, while Schultz, Dave Gauerke and Jeff Brooks each had a double and scored a run.
Forest Lake then scored five runs in the first inning and four more in the second to pound St. Anthony by a 9-3 score on Tuesday, June 15. Rogers and Cremisino both finished that victory with two hits and two RBIs, while Jed Hanson added three RBIs to pace the offense.
While Swenson only had two strikeouts in seven innings of work, he also allowed just five hits to earn the complete-game victory.
The Brewers suffered a disappointing 2-1 loss at Coon Rapids on Thursday, June 17, in a game where Forest Lake outhit the home team 7-2. Joe Rydel and Gauerke each had a pair of hits, and Gauerke scored the Brewers’ lone run.
Cam Kline started and gave up just one hit and one run while fanning nine over the first five innings. Noah Brown added two scoreless frames, while Schneider was the hard-luck loser after giving up a run in the eighth.
The Brewers ended the week with a 10-1 victory at Cold Spring on Saturday, June 19.
Forest Lake will be on the road for its next three games, starting with a contest at Chanhassen on Thursday, June 24. The Brewers will not return home until they host East Grand Forks at Schumacher Field on Saturday, July 10.
