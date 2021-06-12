The Forest Lake boys tennis team saw its season end at the Class 2A Section 7 Individual Tournament hosted by Elk River.
The best finish for the Rangers was by the doubles team of juniors Evan Dzurik and Henry Kerkow. As the No. 3 seed, they defeated a doubles team from Cambridge-Isanti by scores of 6-0, 6-1, then advanced to the semifinals with a 6-1, 6-1 win over a pair from Coon Rapids.
In the semifinals, Dzurik and Kerkow lost to a doubles team from Duluth East by scores of 6-3, 6-2.
“I personally think this is a great accomplishment, considering this is the first year Evan has ever played competitive tennis,” Forest Lake coach Ron Ingalls said.
The doubles team of junior Joey Leagjeld and sophomore Carson Bowes lost its first-round match to a doubles team from Coon Rapids.
In singles, freshman Frank Kerkow won his opening match against Andover’s Andrew McIntyre by scores of 6-4, 6-2 before losing in straight sets to eventual runner-up Sam Murillo of Coon Rapids.
Eighth grader Malachi McKinnon won his opening match against Andover’s Eli Henderson by scores of 6-0, 6-2 before losing to eventual champ Cullen Brown of Elk River in straight sets.
