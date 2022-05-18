Grundtner and Middendorf share medalist honors at Tanners Brook
The Rangers took full advantage of a rare contest at home while shredding their previous season-best score to claim the top spot in a six-team boys golf invitational on Wednesday, May 11 at Tanners Brook Golf Club.
Led by co-medalists Jack Grundtner and Gavin Middendorf, Forest Lake turned in a winning total of 294 to finish 17 shots ahead of runner-up Park (311). Hopkins followed in third with a score of 313.
It was a dramatic improvement for those seniors and the team, which shattered its previous best score this season by a whopping 41 shots. The Rangers posted a score of 335 on May 9 at Midland Hills Country Club. They have been close to that total several times before blowing past it at Tanners Brook.
“We’ve been right in that 335 to 340 range quite a bit,” Forest Lake coach Matt Schugel said. “It was the same lineup we’ve had. A lot of it came down to the short game, chipping and putting, a lot of guys have put work into that.”
Grundtner and Middendorf each shot 70 to share individual honors, four shots ahead of three players who tied for third place with 74s.
Even more remarkably, it was the first time Grundtner has broken 80 in a competitive round and the first time Middendorf has ever shot in the 70s. Both players are seniors.
Grundtner’s round started with some dropped shots while standing at five-over after seven holes, but he birdied 6 of his last 11 holes on the par-71 layout.
“We had four guys shoot their lowest scores of the year,” Schugel said. “We eliminated the big numbers. We made some bogeys, but also eliminated the big numbers and we made more birdies than we have all year.”
Another of those players tied was senior Ryan Eischen, who was among those tied for third with a 74. Junior Nick Brischke completed the scoring for the Rangers with a season-best 80, good enough for 12th in the individual standings. Junior Carsen Anderson wasn’t far behind with an 84 that placed him in a tie for 18th.
It was a fun and rewarding day at the course for the Rangers.
“They were excited,” Schugel said. “It was a lot of fun for me and it was exciting to see our team move in that direction closer to even par. We were at eight-over (par) and normally when you’re eight-over you eventually go to nine-under, but before you knew it we were six-over after they made a whole bunch of birdies at about the same time. It was fun to see the kids having fun and they were playing loose. It really helped them play well.”
The Rangers were scheduled to compete in the St. Cloud Country Club Invitational on May 12, but it washed out by rain.
Forest Lake finished seventh with a score of 325 in a Suburban East Conference event on Monday, May 16 at Eagle Valley Golf Course in Woodbury. It was the final conference event before the SEC Tournament, which awards double the points and is scheduled Monday, May 23 at Troy Burne Golf Club. It was the best conference total of the season for the Rangers by 10 shots.
SEC front-runner East Ridge turned in a winning score of 312 to hold off second-place Woodbury (313) and third-place Stillwater (315).
Middendorf led the Rangers with a 74, followed by Brischke (81), Anderson (83) and Eischen (87).
Middendorf placed in a tie for fourth, just one shot behind co-medalists Justin Laun (73) and Gus Briguet (73) of East Ridge and Carter Spalding (73) of Woodbury.
“His putting has been phenomenal the last couple of rounds,” Schugel said. “He had quite a bit of three-putts early in the year and got himself into trouble with that. I know (at Tanners Brook) there were no three-putts his entire round.
“He got off to a tough start, but did a nice job of battling back on the back nine. Our top guys struggled. It was a better (team) score, but when you have a 74 you don’t need much to get under 320, which is a good measuring stick to see where you’re at because that gets your average score under 80.”
