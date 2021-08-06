Bothun ready.jpg

Forest Lake native Josie Bothun was named College Hockey America’s Goaltender of the Year after posting 16 wins, a 1.44 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage as a freshman at Penn State last season.

 Mark Selders

Forest Lake graduate Josie Bothun earned an invitation to the 2021 USA Hockey Women’s National Festival that will be held at the Super Rink in Blaine starting Thursday, Aug. 5.

Bothun, who just completed her freshman season at Penn State, is one of 84 players invited to the event. It will serve as a pre-camp for the U.S. Women’s National Team that will compete at the IIHF World Championships to be held in Calgary, Alberta, beginning Thursday, Aug. 20.

Bothun is one of 12 goaltenders who was invited to the USA Hockey High Performance Goaltender Camp held in early April, and she is one of 11 netminders at the national festival.

