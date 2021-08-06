Forest Lake graduate Josie Bothun earned an invitation to the 2021 USA Hockey Women’s National Festival that will be held at the Super Rink in Blaine starting Thursday, Aug. 5.
Bothun, who just completed her freshman season at Penn State, is one of 84 players invited to the event. It will serve as a pre-camp for the U.S. Women’s National Team that will compete at the IIHF World Championships to be held in Calgary, Alberta, beginning Thursday, Aug. 20.
Bothun is one of 12 goaltenders who was invited to the USA Hockey High Performance Goaltender Camp held in early April, and she is one of 11 netminders at the national festival.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.