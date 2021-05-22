Josie Bothun had to make two adjustments when she joined the Penn State women’s hockey team this fall.
The obvious change for the Forest Lake grad was the switch from playing high school hockey to playing the college game. But the second was the return to playing against women after spending the past two seasons competing with the Ranger boys hockey team.
“It was more about me getting prepared to play in college,” Bothun said of the decision to play for the boys team as a junior and senior. “It wasn’t about me not liking the girls – I loved the girls on my team. I just wanted to take the next step to try and elevate my game.”
Last season she excelled in goal for the Forest Lake boys, posting a 2.35 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.
“It was a faster game that forced me to learn how to read shot, be patient, and stay on my feet,” Bothun said of the switch to the boys team. “It made me make adjustments that I wouldn’t have had to make if I had played on the girls team.”
Bothun’s current coach on the Penn State women’s team, Jeff Kampersal, saw both pluses and minuses to playing on the boys team.
“The advantages were working on her athleticism and the confidence that it gave her,” Kampersal said. “On the flip side, there are different intricacies of the game that she had to work out. She worked with our other goaltenders this summer to get ready for the college game this season.”
Bothun admitted there were some adjustments when she started working with the Penn State women’s team this summer.
“I had to learn how to be patient, because the way boys shoot is very different from the way girls shoot,” she explained. “Girls are a lot more patient with the puck, trying to make plays and execute. Boys are quicker, but not as patient. You have to make decisions really quickly.
“Boys rely a lot on their physicality. Girls rely on skill and patience.”
At the same time she was acclimating to the women’s game, Bothun was adapting to playing against college players – and college life in general.
“I spend literally every second with my teammates [in college] – and don’t misunderstand, I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she said. “In college we also spend a lot of time on recovery, on taking care of our bodies. There’s not as much of that in high school.
“I think the adjustment was that I can’t do normal things. I totally love my teammates, but I can’t meet new people. Making all of those adjustments have been hard. But it’s been an amazing journey in college, because I’m learning how to take care of myself and take care of my studies as well.”
Bothun also faced some competition when she got to Penn State and learned she was one of four goaltenders on the roster.
The Wyoming native won that competition and has started in goal for all six of the Nittany Lions’ games this season. And she has excelled in net, posting a 1.64 goals-against average and a .944 save percentage as Penn State has opened the season 4-1-1.
Kampersal said he has liked what he has seen from Bothun in net to this point.
“I wouldn’t classify her as one type of goalie or another,” he said. “She’s athletic and aggressive, and she takes away angles. She’s a great competitor who wants to get better every day, and she’s willing to work and learn.
“When I judge a goalie, I want to know that our team can play confidently in front of that person. So far Josie has fulfilled that role.”
And outside observers also have been impressed with Bothun’s play. College Hockey America, Penn State’s conference for women’s hockey, selected her as the league’s goaltender of the month for November as well as its goaltender of the week for the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6.
Bothun said one reason for her success is a strong support network that includes her parents, Pete and Lisa, as well as her three brothers and sisters.
“I would call my parents when I was upset with something in life, and they would listen and help,” Bothun said. “I really thank my parents and my brothers and sisters, too. They have supported me in a lot of different ways.
“I also have had a lot of good coaches that have supported me. In particular I remember Al Fritzinger, who has been my goalie coach at home and has put things in perspective for me. He’s a great person. I also want to thank Noora Raty, who played for the Finnish Olympic team, and Alli Altmann, who has given me goalie drills that has contributed to my success.”
Bothun said all the adjustments that she has had to make to continue to play hockey have been worth it.
“I’m just amazed and excited to have a season,” she said. “I haven’t been able to play in a game since March, so I’m so grateful just to be able to put on a jersey and play in a game.
“I went so long without being able to do what I love, I’m just trying to enjoy every minute on the ice. That’s been our team’s philosophy, too: We get to play, and everybody is so excited to be out there. That’s all we can ask for.”
