Penn State goaltender Josie Bothun (30) against Syracuse in the second period on Dec. 5, 2020. The Nittany Lions defeated Syracuse, 2-1.

Forest Lake graduate Josie Bothun was named College Hockey Association Goaltender of the Year and also was named to the All-CHA First Team, the league announced on March 3.

The freshman at Penn State set a school single-season record with 16 victories in just 20 games, and she posted a league-best 1.41 goals-against average and .947 save percentage.

Bothun also is one of eight finalists for the 2021 Women’s Hockey Goaltender of the Year award sponsored by the Hockey Commissioners Association.

