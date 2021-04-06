Forest Lake graduate Josie Bothun was named College Hockey Association Goaltender of the Year and also was named to the All-CHA First Team, the league announced on March 3.
The freshman at Penn State set a school single-season record with 16 victories in just 20 games, and she posted a league-best 1.41 goals-against average and .947 save percentage.
Bothun also is one of eight finalists for the 2021 Women’s Hockey Goaltender of the Year award sponsored by the Hockey Commissioners Association.
