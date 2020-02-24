It’s hard to believe, but February is here and lawmakers have returned to the Capitol to begin the 2020 Legislative Session.
A top priority will be to allocate our projected $1.3 billion budget surplus, which state economists predict for the remainder of the current budget cycle.
Plain and simple, we have this excess money because we collected too much from Minnesota’s taxpayers, so we should be looking for ways to provide them with tax relief. One way to do this would be to enact legislation, which I support, that would eliminate taxation on the Social Security benefits of senior citizens.
If we must spend some of this money, paying for road and bridge improvements would be the most common sense way to utilize it. We’ve already invested money in this infrastructure, so it’s critical that we maintain it. Personally, I continue work on my proposal that would improve the intersection of Manning Trail and Highway 36. I also am serving on the Highway 8 Task Force, looking for ways to create four lanes from Forest Lake to Chisago City. Both of these roadways have seen countless serious accidents, so it’s important that we make the needed changes in the name of public safety.
In addition, lawmakers are also expected to discuss a capital investment proposal that funds construction projects around Minnesota. Typically, the bonding year of the legislative biennium is the even-numbered year, so we expect that by the end of session a bonding bill will be in place. This is another area where road and bridge infrastructure could receive funding attention, along with buildings in need of renovation on college campuses.
There will also be continued investigation into the Department of Human Services. Since last session, we have heard numerous stories highlighting fraud, incompetence and law violations within this agency, and lawmakers – and the public – want answers.
Personally, I also have legislation moving forward. One of those bills would allow different branches of the military, skilled trades and manufacturers access to career fairs in our schools. All of these professions have good-paying careers readily available, careers where a four-year college degree is unnecessary, yet many students aren’t aware they exist.
My bill would require school districts to give their representatives access to high school students and allow them to learn more about high-salaried jobs that don’t require a college degree.
Over the next few months, I expect these and many other issues to receive significant debate, but what legislative topics are on your minds? Please share your thoughts anytime by phone at 651-296-4124 or by email at rep.bob.dettmer@house.mn. I look forward to hearing from you.
Bob Dettmer is the state representative for District 39A.
